Kings Injury Report: Every Status for NBA Cup Matchup vs. Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings have lost four consecutive games since earning their first win of the season last week and are now heading into another unfavorable matchup for an NBA Cup Group Play game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sitting with just one win in their first 11 games, the Kings would love to pick up another, especially on the NBA Cup stage, but this will be an uphill climb for the Kings. However, we know they are capable. These two teams met earlier this season, in which the Kings suffered an eight-point loss. If a few things had gone their way, this could've been a Sacramento win, so we can hope Friday's matchup has a different result.

Kings injury report

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was some fear that the Kings were dealing with significant injuries to their frontcourt, considering they unexpectedly signed veteran center Mason Plumlee, but their injury report for Friday's matchup suggests otherwise. Sure, they are still without Maxime Raynaud and Precious Achiuwa is banged up, but they are relatively healthy for this game. Sacramento's full injury report:

Precious Achiuwa - OUT (left ankle soreness)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

Achiuwa has played in each of Sacramento's first 11 games this season, but is in jeopardy of missing Friday's game. He has started nine consecutive games for the Kings, even starting over Keegan Murray, who has been back from injury for the past two games, so they obviously want him available for this NBA Cup matchup.

We could also see Plumlee make his Kings debut, especially if Achiuwa has to sit, but the team is likely hoping they do not have to turn to the 36-year-old veteran.

Trail Blazers injury report

Oct 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant (1) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trail Blazers are also dealing with some key injuries heading into Friday's game, headlined by the absence of star guard Ja Morant. The Kings were a long-rumored destination for Morant before he ended up in Portland, so it is always interesting to see him play against Sacramento, but he is still sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Trail Blazers' full injury report:

Vit Krejci - OUT (left ankle fracture)

Ja Morant - OUT (left hamstring strain)

Shaedon Sharpe - OUT (right meniscus surgery)

Chris Youngblood - OUT (right bone bruise)

In their previous matchup this season, the Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers to a road win with 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Damian Lillard and Toumani Camara dropped 19 points apiece.

The Trail Blazers are obviously a talented team, and they have an 8-3 record to show for it, so this will be far from an easy game for the Kings. Still, with Darius Acuff Jr. playing incredible basketball, Domantas Sabonis still healthy, and the Kings obviously hungry for another win, we could see them pull out a surprising win.

The Kings and Trail Blazers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Friday.

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