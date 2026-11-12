Making Sense of the Kings’ Unexpected Mason Plumlee Signing

After trading Nique Clifford to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sacramento Kings had two weeks to sign another player to a standard contract to meet the 14-player minimum. They made that signing today, as the Kings signed veteran center Mason Plumlee to a contract.

What Are the Kings Getting in Plumlee?

Sacramento is getting a veteran center with plenty of experience. The former Duke Blue Devil is in his 14th season in the NBA.

Free agent center Mason Plumlee is signing a deal with the Sacramento Kings, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Plumlee enters his 14th NBA season. pic.twitter.com/hA1NeDNpG0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2026

Plumlee’s best years were the late 2010s. He averaged around 10 points and 8 rebounds per game with the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets, and served as a rotational big for the better part of a decade spanning from 2013-2023.

However, the years of Plumlee playing a meaningful on-court role are likely behind him. Plumlee had a consistent role with the Phoenix Suns in the 2024-25 season, but shifted to more of a mentor role last season. He played 8.6 minutes per game in 20 games with the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs last season. Sacramento will be his ninth team.

Plumlee’s Fit With the Kings: More Mentor than On-Court Contributor

On court, it is hard to see the fit. As currently constructed, Center is a relatively deep position for the Kings. They have Domantas Sabonis starting, with young bigs Dylan Cardwell and Maxime Raynaud (when he returns from injury) to develop. They also have Precious Achiuwa for a small-ball look, and Jonathan Mogbo as two-way depth. That is a lot of different looks already on the roster.

However, the big depth is currently hurting. Sabonis clearly did not look like himself last game. Raynaud is still recovering from a right patellar subluxation. It could be that Sabonis’ knee injury is worse than we know, and Raynaud’s recovery timeline is moving slower than expected.

Was looking for the Kings to protect Sabonis if he was playing hurt, this move of adding Mason Plumlee is the beginning of that protection.



Speculation was warranted, now we have an answer. Don't be surprised if they announce Domas has to miss some time. Precious banged up too. — Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) November 12, 2026

In terms of off-court fit, it does seem like the Kings need a veteran. Zach LaVine (31) and Domantas Sabonis (30) are the only Kings players 30 or older. Also, prior to this signing, only 6 of 13 players on the Kings are on veteran contracts (not counting Ben Simmons or Daeqwon Plowden, who is on a vet min but has played just 6 NBA games, aside from when he has suited up for Sacramento).

So, this signing may simply be to have an adult in the room to help the team manage emotions during a challenging season. Plumlee was on the Spurs team that made the NBA Finals last season, so he has been around very high-level basketball. It is hard to put a price on being in that sort of environment as recently as Plumlee has.

Fit aside, signing a backup point guard so Darius Acuff Jr. no longer needs to lead the league in minutes per game feels like a far more pressing need. Former Stockton King Gabe Vincent has been mentioned as a possibility and would have made more sense. He also has NBA Finals experience and plays a position the Kings are incredibly thin at, even when healthy.

How Does This Affect Sacramento’s Financials?

Mar 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee (22) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plumlee will be on a rest-of-season non-guaranteed contract. Contracts of this nature are prorated based on the date they are signed, and the non-guaranteed structure keeps it low-risk. Plumlee’s contract will show up as $2,139,724 on Sacramento’s cap sheet, and the guarantee date will be January 10.

Practically speaking, Sacramento would need to waive Plumlee by January 7 because he has to clear waivers by January 10 for the money to come off their cap sheet. Otherwise, the full prorated salary is guaranteed.

This leaves the Kings roughly $4.2M below the luxury tax, and gets them to the 14-player roster threshold. They are able to use their 15th roster spot to sign another player to a minimum contract to address point guard depth if they want, and have additional flexibility thanks to the non-guaranteed nature of Plumlee’s contract.

We may see Plumlee with the team on Friday, when the Kings take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their second Emirates NBA Cup matchup.

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