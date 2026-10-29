Kings Injury Report: Who's Out for Must-Win Game vs. Pelicans?

The Sacramento Kings are 0-4 on the season after suffering a 27-point blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and they are now heading into a pivotal matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. While it feels weird to have a "must-win" game this early in the season, if they lose to the winless Pelicans, things could get dicey.

The Kings and Pelicans are two of only three winless teams left in the NBA, joined by the Brooklyn Nets, so this could actually be an important matchup that matters for the lottery standings at the end of the year.

Unfortunately, for this Kings team desperate for their first win, they remain significantly shorthanded heading into Thursday's matchup.

Kings injury report

Dec 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings' 2025-26 season, in which they finished with 60 losses, was completely derailed by injuries. They never had their lineup at full strength, and they are now running into a similar problem this season. The Kings have ruled out four key players for Thursday's game:

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle capsulitis)

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left calf strain)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair/surgery)

The most notable injury for the Kings remains Keegan Murray, as the starting forward is still expected to be sidelined for the next week or two. In his absence, Precious Achiuwa has stepped up for Sacramento, but with him in the starting lineup, the Kings do not have a single backup center. Having Raynaud and Cardwell sidelined kills the Kings' frontcourt depth, and their lack of size has created significant problems in the interior.

It will be very intriguing to see what this Kings team can do at full strength, with Murray, Raynaud, and Cardwell all available, but we still have to wait a while until then. For now, the Kings need to figure out how to win while shorthanded, and they might not get a better opportunity than Thursday's matchup in New Orleans.

Pelicans injury report

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pelicans are entering the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, but they are still near full strength for Thursday's game. They will be without starting center Yves Missi, but the rest of the team will stay intact. Their full injury report:

Jordan Poole - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Yves Missi - OUT (left knee contusion/bone bruise)

Of course, not having Missi is a significant blow to the Pelicans' frontcourt, but veteran center DeAndre Jordan has stepped into the starting lineup and has actually been productive. We will see if Kings star Domantas Sabonis can take advantage of New Orleans' damaged frontcourt, but it will not be as easy as we would hope.

The Kings will need their supporting cast to step up on Thursday night to pick up their first win of the season, but the Pelicans are fighting for the same thing.

The Kings and Pelicans are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in New Orleans on Thursday, as one team will walk out by finally adding a tally to the win column.

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