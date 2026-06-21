Kings' Ja Morant Trade Rumors Should Quiet Down After NBA Draft

Since trading away De'Aaron Fox at the 2025 deadline, the Sacramento Kings have been openly searching for their next franchise point guard. After taking chances on veterans Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook, the Kings' search for their long-term answer continued, but they should finally find it this offseason.

With the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Kings are expected to select a point guard, which will finally put their search for one to an end. Fortunately, this could not come soon enough, as the Kings do not want to get involved in the point guard trade market. Specifically, we can put the Ja Morant rumors to rest.

As recently as Friday, NBA insider Sam Amick reported on Run It Back that the Kings are one of two teams he has heard mentioned as a potential suitor for the Memphis Grizzlies star guard.

Morant has been linked to the Kings since February's trade deadline, and the rumors were hot for a while, but we will likely go another offseason without seeing him get sent to Sacramento. Once the Kings draft their new franchise point guard, those rumors should disappear completely.

No longer on the PG market

Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) collects a loose ball over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With Morant on the trade block and Trae Young declining his player option with the Washington Wizards—two guards who have been linked to the Kings in the past—it would not be shocking if Sacramento were at the forefront of the rumor mill this summer. However, landing the No. 7 pick in this year's draft has solved their point guard problem.

The Kings are expected to draft Darius Acuff Jr. on Tuesday night, with prospects like Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., and Keaton Wagler also potentially in the conversation. Regardless, whether it be Acuff Jr. or another option, the Kings' point guard position will be set.

Unless the Kings wanted to get a bit crazy this summer and pair Acuff Jr. with a proven star like Morant, we should see Sacramento stay out of those trade talks this offseason. At this point, the Kings should not want Morant anyway.

Not only has Morant had his fair share of character concerns, but he has also struggled to stay healthy over the past few years. Morant has played 79 total games over the past three seasons, and even when he is on the court, his production is not nearly what it was when he was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023.

The Grizzlies have dramatically dropped their asking price for Ja Morant and are eager to ship him out to start a rebuild around Zach Edey and Cedric Coward, per @TheSteinLine & @JakeLFischer



“Yet multiple rival teams have said this week that the Grizzlies' asking price for… pic.twitter.com/urHGnxax5M — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 4, 2026

If the Kings were not expecting to draft a point guard on Tuesday and were still desperate to fill that position on the trade market, then we could undoubtedly see the franchise buy low on Morant. In theory, it would be a low-risk move because of his bargain trade value, but there is now no reason to take that risk, regardless of what the Grizzlies are selling him for.

Go all-in on the rookie?

By passing on a trade for Morant, the Kings would be fully committing to their young core, led by the rookie the select with the seventh overall pick. Sure, trading for Morant could give the Kings a better chance to get back toward the play-in tournament next season, but general manager Scott Perry has made it clear that they are playing the slow game.

The Kings' focus should be entirely on their core of Keegan Murray, Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford, Dylan Cardwell, Devin Carter, Precious Achiuwa (FA), and whoever they select with picks Nos. 7, 34, and 45, with special spotlights on their next starting point guard.

By not sacrificing any assets to trade for a proven point guard, the Kings are giving themselves a much brighter future.

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