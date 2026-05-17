Kings Mock Draft: Sacramento Trades Down to Land Two Star Prospects

The Sacramento Kings hold the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but is there a chance for them to trade down? We know the Kings are eyeing Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr., but if he is off the board, the Kings could consider moving down a few spots to acquire an extra first-round pick in the process.

There is an obvious trade the Kings could make with the Oklahoma City Thunder to land an extra first-round pick, while also bringing in a high-level point guard.

Kings receive: Pick No. 12, Pick No. 17

Thunder receive: Pick No. 7

If the Kings were to do this, they would have the opportunity to select two high-level prospects to add to their young core, rather than just one. Keep in mind, the Kings should only consider this if their preferred choice at No. 7 is off the board, but here is how their first round would likely shake out if they were to make this deal with OKC.

Pick 12: Labaron Philon Jr.

6'3" | Guard | 20 | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Kings have Acuff at the top of their board, Labaron Philon Jr. is likely not far behind. The Alabama Crimson Tide product was one of the best offensive talents in college basketball this past season, averaging 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while efficiently shooting 50.1% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range.

While there are defensive concerns with Philon, similar to those of Acuff, his offensive production could make up for it. Granted, his defense is the only real weakness in his game. Philon is an impressive ball-handler, playmaker, and shot-creator, while being one of the more impressive three-point shooters in this class.

If the trade down for what movement is going to take shape for the Kings, it starts with Labaron Philon Jr. 👀 https://t.co/44mHWR6huc — Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) May 17, 2026

If the Kings were to trade down, the only reason to truly do so would be to add Philon Jr. as their next franchise point guard. While there are a clear-cut four guards on their board at No. 7 in Acuff, Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., and Keaton Wagler, there is reason to believe Philon Jr. should be right there with them in that tier of prospects.

There is still a chance Philon Jr. is off the board before pick 12, but he would be the ideal choice if the Kings decide to trade down a few spots.

Pick 17: Cameron Carr

6'5" | Wing | 21 | Baylor

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If the Kings are swinging for a potential star, Cameron Carr is a very intriguing prospect. The Baylor Bears product averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game as a sophomore, showcasing his versatile offensive game and promising defensive tools.

Carr's skill set was on full display at the combine, dropping 30 points on 6-12 shooting from deep in a scrimmage against his fellow draft classmates.

Baylor's Cameron Carr went OFF in the NBA draft combine scrimmage:



30 PTS | 9-18 FG | 6-12 3PT | 7 REB pic.twitter.com/nFc3R4H9Bq — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 13, 2026

If Carr can be as impactful on defense as some scouts project him to be due to his length and athleticism, he could be a legitimate two-way threat at the next level. As a valuable off-ball player, Carr could be a perfect fit in Sacramento as they look for impactful players to round out their roster.

A potential backcourt of Philon Jr. and Carr would make Kings fans very excited, with both prospects having plenty of room to grow into NBA stars.

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