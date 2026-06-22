Kings NBA Draft Mailbag: All in on Acuff, but Questions Abound

The NBA Draft is just two days away, and every fanbase is hoping their team comes away with the next superstar, but the Sacramento Kings, especially, are in desperate need of a franchise-altering player. All signs are pointing to Darius Acuff Jr. from Arkansas being the pick if he's available, but it's hard to know exactly how the draft will play out with all the smoke screens that are thrown out from agents and front offices.

Kings fans, including myself, are gearing up for Acuff to be the newest King, and with that come questions about his potential, but mainly his defensive concerns.

Poor Defense

"Being semi historically bad at D doesn’t give you some pause?" - Sexy LeRoy

(@ambienzombie.bsky.social)

The first question comes from BlueSky's Sexy LeRoy and questions Acuff's defense. There's no denying that Acuff is one of the most talented offensive players available in the draft, but there's also no denying that his defensive concerns give him the potential to be a draft day bust.

He already has defensive lowlight reels from his lone year in college, but the hope is that he'll improve enough for his offense to offset his defense. And unfortunately for the Kings, they need all the help they can get on both sides of the ball. With the fifth-worst offense in the league last year, they need to take a leap on offense as well as defense if they want to get back in the playoff picture.

The defensive concerns are real, but if the Kings can build a defensive rotation around Acuff (which they may have already sneakily started ), his offensive firepower could be the engine that they need to get back on track. And for that, I'm in with taking the risk.

More Poor Defense

"Did Acuff and Flemings practice together 1 on 1? How long will it take Acuff to learn defense?" - alexlenburner (Threads)

Once again, we get a question on defense from alexlenburner on Threads. I can't answer the first part of the question, but there is a historical comparison we can take a look at for the second question.

The first name that comes to mind is Trae Young, who made headlines for his shooting and playmaking in college, but was knocked by everyone for his porous defense. That ultimately led him to drop to the fifth pick in the 2018 draft.

And while Young has had an extremely successful NBA career so far, he still carries the defensive concerns that he had in the draft. Looking at his advanced numbers, he had a defensive rating of 114.8 in his rookie season, which is right around where he's hovered throughout his career. If anything, Young's defensive numbers have actually gotten worse as he's gotten older.

So when looking back to Acuff in this comparison, it's possible that he may never improve on defense. If that's the case, it will be up to the Kings to do everything they can to surround him with defensive players who can prop him up, which is something the Atlanta Hawks were never able to pull off with Young.

Worst-Case Scenario

Who will the Kings pick and why will it be the wrong choice? — Ron (@LRonToro) June 21, 2026

Last but not least is the question from Ron on X, which brings up the worst-case scenario for the Kings. If Scott Perry and the front office get this pick wrong, they'll be stuck in the bottom of the standings for years to come. With the upcoming changes to the NBA Draft Lottery, it's going to be harder to get a top pick in the draft, and the Kigns can't guarantee another chance to land a top pick in the next few years.

Kings fans have been scorned year after year with failed draft picks, and rightfully are afraid that it's going to happen again. Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud appear to be solid rotational players at worst, but even looking back just two years at Devin Carter, the draft success hasn't been there for the Kings.

The only hope is that Perry will once again work his magic with the draft like he did last year. He was able to work draft-day magic when he didn't even have a first-round pick heading into the day. Hopefully, with the seventh pick in hand, he can hit a home run that changes the direction of the franchise. But as a lifelong Kings fan after years of bad luck and bad picks, it's hard to be optimistic heading into such an important day.

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