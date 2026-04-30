Kings' Scarce Draft Capital Could Strike Again, And Worse This Time

The Sacramento Kings have a lot of work to do this offseason. Not just to get back to NBA relevance and hopefully back into the playoff picture, but now also to avoid what could be 'relegation' in the newly proposed NBA Draft Lottery.

The "3-2-1 lottery" proposal, named to represent the number of lottery balls per team, would expand the lottery from 14 to 16 teams. Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs or play-in tournament but stay out of the relegation zone (spots four through 10) would receive three… https://t.co/sIPAfYE5cL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2026

Thankfully for Sacramento, these changes won't happen until next year, if at all. There's still a lot up in the air with the vote yet to happen, but it feels like a sure-fire thing that at some point, the lottery odds are going to be changed this offseason. Whether it be this proposed system or another, the latest outline of the future lottery odds is a reminder that the Kings' war chest of assets and future draft picks is limited outside of their own picks, and that could come back to hurt them even more than before.

Volume Over Position

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Dario Saric (9) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In this newly proposed system, the odds would be flattened, creating an even playing field across the board for all teams outside of the playoff picture. In a system like that, it quickly shifts from having the best odds to having the most odds. And that's just not something the Kings have.

They own all of their picks through 2032, and have a few other picks between now and then, but not many. There's the 2027 San Antonio Spurs first-round pick if it's 1-16 (not likely), the Spurs 2031 pick swap, and the Minnesota Timberwolves unprotected 2031 first-rounder. Even the Timberwolves pick may not be in the lottery in 2031, but it's hard to be sure in today's NBA.

But one thing is clear, the Kings don't have any years where they can double their odds. Having two first-round picks is better than having one high pick with this new format, so even if the Kings finish fourth, theoretically the best place to finish with these new odds, they would still have worse odds of a team with two picks in the late, late lottery.

The Kings have never gone all-in on asset collection, and didn't really have a chance to in Scott Perry's first year as General Manager. The unfortunate thing about Sacramento's roster is that they don't have highly coveted players who are going to bring in a haul of picks. And that's even more so the case now, with picks becoming even more valuable around the league.

At one point, it looked like the Kings might be able to get at least a pick or two for Domantas Sabonis, but even he may be a player who's unable to bring in much. We'll have to wait and see what the new NBA trade landscape looks like, as it will surely set a new baseline for trades, but one thing seems clear. The Kings' lack of moves in the past has already put them in a difficult situation, but now, they could be in an even worse spot with these new rules. Let's all hope they get lucky in this last year of the draft and we don't have to worry about any of this.

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