The Kings' Three Biggest X-Factors Heading Into 2026-27 NBA Season

It is hard to gauge where the Sacramento Kings stand ahead of the 2026-27 season. They are clearly in a rebuild, but it feels like they have enough talent on the roster to stay somewhat competitive. Obviously, we should not expect to see them competing for a playoff spot, but they should at least improve from last season's 22-win mark.

However, their success for the 2026-27 season will fall on the shoulders of just a handful of players. We already know what guys like Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Darius Acuff Jr. have in store this season, making the team's success fall more heavily on the following three x-factors.

Keegan Murray

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious x-factor for the Kings this season is Keegan Murray. The 26-year-old forward is entering his fifth NBA season, and coming off a disappointing 2025-26 campaign that was plagued by injuries, the Kings need him to step up more than ever.

Murray's five-year, $140 million contract is kicking in this season, and if he is not able to piece together an all-around game, the Kings will likely start regretting that lucrative deal. Murray has already shown glimpses of what he can do on both sides of the ball, with the potential to be Sacramento's best three-point shooter and defender, but he still needs to pull everything together for an entire season.

If Murray steps closer to his potential as a two-way difference-maker this season, the Kings will feel it. A breakout season from Murray would significantly raise the team's ceiling.

Malik Monk

Mar 22, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after a three point basket during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Monk will undoubtedly play a larger role for the Kings than most people are expecting this season. While the Kings are shifting toward their young core and should focus on guards like Nique Clifford and Emanuel Sharp off the bench, Monk is shaping up to be the second unit's lead ball-handler.

Similar to Murray, Monk had a disappointing 2025-26 season. The 28-year-old guard had his worst season as a King, but could now be in a prime position for a bounce-back year. Not to mention, the Kings will need him to step up if they want to be successful.

Sure, they will be leaning on Acuff Jr. and LaVine as their starting guards, but this backup backcourt is just as important. The Kings' bench has been a weakness in the past, but if they can get a Sixth Man of the Year-like season out of Monk again, they would be in a great spot.

Maxime Raynaud

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Kings will be leaning on Monk, Maxime Raynaud could have a better case to win Sixth Man of the Year. Coming off an All-Rookie season, Raynaud will be backing up three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, but he could be setting himself up for much more.

Raynaud has spent a chunk of his offseason with the French national team, and if he can develop into a sophomore leap, the Kings will feel the impact. Raynaud was already one of Sacramento's most impactful players as a rookie, and while he will have a reduced role this season, he could still be a very important factor in the team's success.

Not to mention, the Kings need Raynaud to have a big season to give the franchise a better look at the post-Sabonis era. With his future as a King winding down, the Kings need to make sure Raynaud is ready to fill his shoes, and this could be a make-or-break season for him.

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