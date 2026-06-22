Kings Trade Rumor Roundup - Veterans on the Move Before the Draft?

The NBA Draft is just one day away as the Sacramento Kings hope to find their next franchise star with the seventh overall pick, but there are also rumors continuing to float around about the veterans on the team as Scott Perry continues to reshape the roster in his second offseason.

The names coming up most are former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis as the Kings look to shed the salary the veterans are eating up. The two have been on the trading block since Perry took over last offseason, and are once again on the chopping block this year.

With that said, let's take a look at the rumors that keep coming up the most with the draft just one day away.



Domantas Sabonis to Toronto

Nov 6, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Kings and Toronto Raptors have been flirting with a big trade for almost a year now. They were in discussions last offseason, and continued those talks all the way up to last year's trade deadline. Even though no deal ever came to fruition, the two teams continued to be linked this year.

The Raptors have a roster that is ready to compete now, but it was clear in the playoffs that they have a glaring hole at the center position. That's something that Sabonis would instantly shore up, but the question is if the Kings and Raptors can finally find a deal that works.

James Ham, host of the Locked on Kings and Kings Beat podcasts, recently said that the two teams were discussing a trade around RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick, which would be two intruiging options coming back to Sacramento. Both are lengthy guards that could help reshape the roster immediately. Now the question is if it's enough of a framework to finally get a deal done between these oft-rumored teams.

Domantas Sabonis to Charlotte

One of the most talked-about rumors of the offseason so far is Sabonis heading to the Charlotte Hornets as they look to take the next step after an exciting 2025-26 season. The Hornets have two first-round picks, #14 and #18, that Perry is asking for in the trade, but so far, the two sides haven't been able to come to an agreement that will make a deal happen before the draft.

The Domantas Sabonis deal is "not dead but portrayed as pretty unlikely," per @sam_amick.



The Charlotte Hornets have "genuine interest" but would prefer to use one of their two draft picks on a big rather than trade either pick to the Sacramento Kings.pic.twitter.com/079R5d1HFz — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) June 12, 2026

But as pressure heats up, and especially if the Kings are able to apply some pressure with the rumors from the Raptors, the two sides could be in for fireworks before the 14th pick tomorrow night.

Zach LaVine to Detroit

The rumor that feels least likely to happen is the final one that would land LaVine in Detroit. Mostly because of his contract and the possibility that LaVine gets bought out due to the limited or non-existent trade market. But if a trade does happen, LaVine in Detroit makes a lot of sense.

He wouldn't have to be the number one guy in Detroit, as Cade Cunningham has that position on lock in Detroit. LaVine could go in and be a pure scorer who thrives next to Cade. The Pistons also have the defensive players to prop up LaVine on that side of the ball with Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

Getting a deal done money-wise is difficult as the Pistons don't have many high-money players on their roster outside of Cunningham, but there are some creative ways that the two teams could get a deal done. One example is a sign-and-trade for Tobias Harris, but that even wouldn't necessarily fit with what the Kings are trying to do right now.

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