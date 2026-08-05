Why a Potential Kings-Raptors Deal at 2026 Trade Deadline Failed

The Sacramento Kings have seemingly grown busier on the trade market since Scott Perry took over as general manager, as the experienced executive has made it clear that he is not afraid to shop his stars. Sure, he has yet to make the big splash that many fans have been anticipating, but that is more so because he is willing to be patient rather than accept the first deal that comes his way.

Three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis has been the most notable King shopped on the trade market, and Perry has likely been evaluating his value since his first day of stepping into Sacramento's GM role. Especially at February's trade deadline, the Kings came eerily close to parting with their veteran big man.

As we all know, the Kings and Toronto Raptors had discussions about a trade centered around Sabonis, and ESPN's Anthony Slater just gave more details as to why those talks ultimately fell through, despite the two sides coming close to a deal.

"The Kings nearly traded Sabonis to the Toronto Raptors at the deadline in February -- a move he would've welcomed, a source with knowledge of the situation said -- for a package that included RJ Barrett, but the Raptors were unable to get off the three-year, $84 million remaining on Jakob Poeltl's contract, which doomed the deal," Slater reported on Wednesday.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, the Kings nearly took a Sabonis-for-RJ Barrett trade, but Jakob Poeltl's unattractive contract blocked it. Poeltl is still under contract for $19.5 million next season, with a three-year, $84.1 million deal kicking in at the start of the 2027-28 season. He is owed a total of $103.6 million over the next four years, a contract that no team in the league really wants to take on.

A smart decision to back out

As much as the Kings have been wanting to part with Sabonis, this was a wise decision to shut down these talks. Granted, there were initially talks of the Raptors trying to send Poeltl's contract to a third team, but obviously, they were unable to find said suitor. It would have made no sense for the Kings to take on Poeltl unless they got significant draft capital in return.

Plus, there is some doubt about Barrett's fit in Sacramento. Sure, the 26-year-old wing has ties with Perry and has been impressively consistent since entering the league, but it would've been hard to take the Kings seriously if Barrett became one of their most important building blocks.

The Kings almost traded Domantas Sabonis to the Raptors in February for a package including RJ Barrett, per @anthonyVslater



The Kings are NOT expected to offer Sabonis a contract extension for now pic.twitter.com/C6uyP0FEzJ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 5, 2026

On the other hand, Barrett is a free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season, meaning the Kings could've simply been trying to clear up cap space by dumping Sabonis's deal and taking on an expiring deal. Still, why do the Kings need to clear up that much cap space? They are not a free agency destination, and they would've only had about $76 million on their books for the 2027-28 season.

Is a Sabonis deal still looming?

It is hard to imagine the Sabonis market completely closing as the Kings likely still look for a trade, as they reportedly did this offseason. Slater says that the Kings tried to send Sabonis to the Detroit Pistons in a sign-and-trade for Jalen Duren, but the Eastern Conference contender refused. He also reports that the Kings had talks with both the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics about a Sabonis deal, but neither conversation led to much.

At the right price, the Kings would obviously trade Sabonis if they could. But for now, he is reportedly buying into the Kings.

"So Sabonis -- with two years and $94 million remaining on his current contract -- returns to the Kings and, team sources said, has expressed a willingness to recommit and buy-in to this season's team," Slater wrote.

This is a relief, as the last thing the Kings need is a disgruntled star who is trying to force his way out (again). Sabonis is still a high-level star when healthy and should elevate the Kings' floor by simply being on the court next season. Sure, his future in Sacramento might still be in question, but at least he is willing to "recommit and buy-in" to the Kings.

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