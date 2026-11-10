Kings Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis Status Update vs. Magic

Since picking up their first win of the season, the Sacramento Kings have dropped three consecutive games and are now stuck trying to add another tally to their scarce win column. On Tuesday, they are heading into a winnable matchup against the Orlando Magic at home, giving them a great chance to light the beam for the first time since April.

The Magic are just 2-7 this season and are riding a four-game losing streak heading into Tuesday's matchup. With multiple starters sidelined, the Magic are far from the team fans expected to see this season, and the Kings could take advantage. Unfortunately, though, the Kings are dealing with some key injuries of their own.

Kings injury report

Nov 2, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game between the Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat, star big man Domantas Sabonis was a late addition to the Kings' injury report and was ultimately ruled out due to left knee soreness. Now, his status for Tuesday's game is in jeopardy. Sacramento's full injury report:

Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (right wrist soreness)

Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE [left knee soreness)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

The Kings had their full starting lineup together for the first two games of the season, but have not since. The Kings are hoping both Sabonis and Keegan Murray can suit up for Tuesday's matchup so they can have their preferred starters on the floor together. But with both key starters dealing with injuries, we will have to monitor their statuses before tip-off.

Sabonis has had a solid start to his season, averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 67.9% from the field, looking much more like the star big man we are used to seeing after an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign. He would obviously make a big impact if he's able to go against the Magic.

Magic injury report

Oct 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolvesin the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Sabonis and Murray are sidelined, it just means these two teams will be more evenly matched. The Magic have been without All-Star forward Paolo Banchero for the past seven games and standout guard Jalen Suggs for the past six, and both key starters will remain sidelined in Sacramento. Orlando's full injury report:

Paolo Banchero - OUT (right high ankle sprain)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (left knee injury management)

Izaiyah Nelson - OUT (left ankle injury recovery)

Noah Penda - OUT (right partially torn hamstring)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (right knee contusion / bone bruise)

The Magic are just 1-5 this season when both Banchero and Suggs are out, giving the Kings an obvious opportunity to pick up a win. Granted, they have not been much better, with just a 1-9 record for the season, but they have to be able to take advantage of these matchups.

With or without Sabonis in the lineup, the Kings will continue to lean on star rookie Darius Acuff Jr., who is coming off one of his most impressive performances of the season against the Heat. As for the Magic, they will be leaning on Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, and Anthony Black in Banchero's absence.

The Kings and Magic are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Tuesday.

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