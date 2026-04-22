2026 NBA Mock Draft: Kings Land Franchise PG Despite Lottery Slide

With the May 10 NBA Draft lottery creeping up, we can start to get an idea of where the Sacramento Kings and other bottom-feeders will be picking this summer. Unfortunately for the Kings, even after a 60-loss season, they have just a 45.2% chance to land a top-four pick, compared to a 54.8% chance to select outside the top four.

In a lottery simulation, the Kings dropped to the seventh pick, eliminating any chance of picking one of the "top dogs" in this year's class, but they should be able to land a difference-maker regardless. Here is a full look at my predictions of how the top 14 picks will play out after a lottery simulation:

1. Atlanta Hawks (via NO)

AJ Dybantsa | 6'9" | Forward | 19 | BYU

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

While there might not be a consensus number-one player in this year's draft class, Dybantsa is the closest we will get. He dominated his freshman season at BYU, leading the country with 25.5 points per game, showcasing an NBA-level skillset with an impressive frame.

Whoever is lucky enough to land the first-overall pick should immediately have their eyes on Dybantsa, and in this case, he falls into Atlanta's lap to build up their core alongside Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

2. Washington Wizards

Darryn Peterson | 6'6" | Guard | 19 | Kansas

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For months, Peterson was viewed as the top prospect in the draft, but an injury-ridden freshman season at Kansas got the best of him. With question marks around his availability and passion for the game, Peterson's stock has dropped, but it is still hard to deny what he can do on the court.

At his best, Peterson is a two-way star with elite athleticism and three-level scoring that makes him one of the best guard prospects in years. Despite the injury concerns, Peterson would greatly elevate Washington's new-look team around Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

3. Chicago Bulls

Cameron Boozer | 6'9" | Forward/Center | 18 | Duke

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts Siena Saints in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Even though he is the third pick in this situation, many argue that Boozer is the best prospect in this class. With no real weaknesses in his game, Boozer has the opportunity to be an All-NBA caliber player. Here, he follows in his dad's footsteps and heads to the Bulls to be their new franchise cornerstone.

Coming off a National Player of the Year season as a freshman at Duke, Chicago would be a great landing spot for Boozer.

4. Brooklyn Nets

Caleb Wilson | 6'10" | Forward | 19 | North Carolina

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While there is a consensus "big three" in this draft class, Wilson is not far off from that group. The versatile forward projects to be a two-way monster, with his only real weakness being his outside shot.

The Nets' landing Wilson in this spot gives them a potential All-Star to build around, even though he is not seen as one of the "elite" talents in this class.

5. L.A. Clippers (via IND)

Keaton Wagler | 6'6" | Guard | 19 | Illinois

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Clippers have plenty of question marks moving forward, especially with star forward Kawhi Leonard, so lucking out by getting the top-four protected pick from the Indiana Pacers would be huge. In this spot, Wagler would be an ideal addition.

Whether they want to continue to win now or build more toward the future, Wagler gives them versatility at the guard position as a high-level offensive talent with plenty of room to grow.

6. Utah Jazz

Darius Acuff Jr. | 6'3" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) attempts a free throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Can any team go wrong by drafting a guard coached by John Calipari? While there are some questions about Acuff Jr.'s defensive limitations, and rightfully so, he is one of the best offensive talents in this year's class.

For a Jazz team that improved its frontcourt by acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr., they could use some guard help to become a legitimate threat in the near future, and Acuff Jr. could be their answer.

7. Sacramento Kings

Kingston Flemings | 6'4" | Guard | 19 | Houston

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against Baylor Bears in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

A point guard who can play defense and run an offense sounds like a dream for the Kings, and they could find the best of both worlds in Flemings. As a freshman at Houston, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range.

Flemings has all the physical tools to be a starting NBA point guard, but will he be able to be the Kings' new franchise cornerstone? While there are still questions about his three-point shooting, the value he provides as a defender and playmaker will undoubtedly translate to the next level.

The Kings are in desperate need of their point guard of the future, and landing Flemings in the draft would be the break they need after a 60-loss season.

8. Memphis Grizzlies

Mikel Brown Jr. | 6'5" | Guard | 20 | Louisville

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brown Jr. will likely be an option for the Kings in this situation, but instead, he falls into Memphis' lap as a potential Ja Morant replacement. Brown Jr. had major injury concerns during his freshman season at Louisville, appearing in just 21 games, but he proved why he is a potential future NBA All-Star when available.

If the Grizzlies can look past the risk of his back injury, he could be the new face of the franchise after trading away Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., with Morant possibly next.

9. Dallas Mavericks

Brayden Burries | 6'4" | Guard | 20 | Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a three-point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After drafting Cooper Flagg last year, the Mavericks do not need another go-to guy in this class. That's why taking a chance on Burries, who can be a high-level role player with potential star upside, would fit like a glove.

Buries is an impressive guard defender who shot 39% from three-point range at Arizona, and could be the Mavericks' missing piece alongside Flagg and Kyrie Irving.

10. Milwaukee Bucks

Nate Ament | 6'10" | Forward | 19 | Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court after losing a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Ament was once seen as one of the top five prospects in this class, but questions arose about his NBA outlook. While Ament had a productive freshman season at Tennessee, there are concerns about how his game will translate with a struggling jumpshot, minimal shot-creation, questionable defense, and a skinny frame.

The Bucks, though, could be in a position to take the chance on Ament. If he develops well, he could be a legitimate starter with high-level offensive tools, but it remains a risky pick nonetheless.

11. Golden State Warriors

Hannes Steinbach | 6'11" | Foward/Center | 20 | Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Steinbach, the German big man, has continued to climb up draft boards after an impressive season at Washington. At 6-foot-11, he has a versatile offensive skillset that the Warriors could greatly benefit from. While there are concerns about his defensive presence, he is a player who can fit in right away on a veteran-led Warriors team, while also being a key part of their future plans.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)

Yaxel Lendeborg | 6'9" | Forward | 23 | Michigan

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Thunder have had a recent trend of drafting more project-type prospects, so why would they select the 23-year-old forward here? Having productive players on rookie contracts is as valuable as ever in the NBA right now, and Lendeborg would fit like a glove in Oklahoma City's system, especially coming off a championship of his own.

As a do-it-all forward with the ability to lead a team, the Thunder would get a steal with Lendeborg at pick 12.

13. Miami Heat

Labaron Philon Jr. | 6'4" | Guard | 20 | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Philon Jr. is a similar prospect to Acuff Jr. in the way that whatever team drafts him should know they are getting an offensive engine with minimal defensive capabilities. Philon Jr. is an elite offensive talent who averaged 22 points and five assists per game as a sophomore at Alabama, and he could completely take over the Heat's system.

14. Charlotte Hornets

Jayden Quaintance | 6'10" | Forward/Center | 18 | Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Quaintance, the 18-year-old sophomore, would likely be higher up on draft boards if it were not for serious injury concerns. He played just four games this season for Kentucky, totaling 28 appearances through two years in college. However, his defensive talent could be too impressive to pass on.

The Hornets' offense caught fire this season, but their defense could certainly still use some work. Getting one of the best defenders in this class would serve them well.