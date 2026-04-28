Three Underrated NBA Draft Prospects the Kings Could Target

It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings are hunting for a game-changer in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, hoping to make their disastrous 60-loss season worth it by adding a future All-Star. With general manager Scott Perry prepared to take the best player available with their lottery pick, what will they do with their two second-rounders?

Here is a look at three underrated draft prospects who could slide to the Kings at pick 34 and why each of them would be worth taking a chance on:

Ebuka Okorie

6'2" | Guard | 19 | Stanford

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Okorie is a rare case of a one-and-done prospect committing to the NBA Draft, despite being projected as a potential second-round pick. However, he is undoubtedly a first-round talent. During his freshman season at Stanford, he averaged a conference-high 23.2 points with 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Okorie showcased an elite offensive game, especially toward the end of the season, and has the skillset to lead an NBA offense. While there are defensive concerns, especially with his smaller frame, he would be an incredible steal if the Kings were able to land him at pick 34.

Not to say Okorie would solve all of Sacramento's point guard problems, but he would be given a fair shot at the starting position if the Kings are able to grab him. If he is on the board at 34, it would be a no-brainer selection.

Tounde Yessoufou

6'5" | Wing | 20 | Baylor

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another one-and-done prospect who could go in the second round is Tounde Yessoufou, although the Baylor Bears wing contemplated returning to school for another year. While that might have been the better decision for the 20-year-old project, the Kings are in a position to add Yessoufou and let him develop.

Yessoufou started the year as a highly-touted prospect, but his draft value dropped throughout his freshman season. With the Bears, he averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 2.0 steals per game. With how athletic he is, scouts certainly wish Yessoufou were more impressive as a two-way prospect, but there is still work to do on both sides of the ball.

Still, his potential is through the roof, and if he is available at pick 34, he would be worth taking a shot on for the Kings.

Joshua Jefferson

6'9" | Forward | 22 | Iowa State

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Now, looking at an older and more polished prospect, we have Joshua Jefferson. The Iowa State product has no real weaknesses in his game, and his all-around skillset was on full display as a senior with the Cyclones. In his last season, he averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

For his size, Jefferson is a very impressive playmaker, but he does not need the ball in his hands to be impactful. Jefferson is the ultimate glue guy, who can still score, create on his own, and play high-level defense. Will Jefferson be an All-Star in the NBA? Maybe not, but he impacts winning at such a high level thanks to his all-around game.

All three of these guys could jump into the latter portion of the first round come June 23, but if any of them make it to the second night of the draft, the Kings could get a steal of a prospect with the 34th pick.