Latest Sacramento Kings Free Agency Rumors and Tracker

With the 2026 NBA Draft behind us, it is time to move on to the next step of the offseason: free agency. The Sacramento Kings had a successful draft, adding Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp, but they still have work to do this summer.

In free agency, the Kings should be looking for ways to add defense and length to improve their current roster, with a focus on helping Acuff Jr., their new franchise point guard. Here is a glimpse of everything we are hearing about the Kings ahead of free agency, and what those rumors mean for the franchise.

Zach LaVine picks up player option

Nov 30, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is opting into his player option worth about $49 million for the 2026-27 season. This does not come as a surprise, as LaVine was expected to accept the option rather than turn down a guaranteed $49 million, but it does put Sacramento in a tricky position.

It will be challenging for the Kings to trade LaVine, even on an expiring deal, but they are expected to try. The Kings would much rather exit their LaVine era and shift focus toward their young backcourt group of Acuff Jr., Sharp, Nique Clifford, and Devin Carter.

Even if LaVine is on the Kings' roster by opening night, though, it is not the end of the world. Worst-case scenario, the Kings have LaVine eating up salary for just one more year, while he can still provide an offensive boost when on the court.

Interest in Mitchell Robinson

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts to missing a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Coming off an NBA championship, Mitchell Robinson could be leaving the New York Knicks. The Kings were mentioned as a potential suitor in free agency earlier in the offseason, and while the idea was just brushed aside, it could be legitimate.

The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer recently reported that the Kings are still expressing interest, although they might not have the flexibility to make a competitive offer.

"The Knicks' Mitchell Robinson obviously bills as the top rim-running center on the board among unrestricted free agents. ... It appears unlikely that Sacramento can generate the needed financial flexibility to compete with those offers, but word is that the Kings would very much like to barge into the Robinson mix if possible if they can unexpectedly manufacture additional maneuverability by trading away a veteran or two," Stein and Fischer wrote.

Robinson would be an intriguing center option for the Kings, although their interest is unexpected. Sacramento already has a center trio of Sabonis, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell. Even if they trade Sabonis, they seem better off betting on the duo of Raynaud and Cardwell and using their resources to bolster other positions.

A Precious Achiuwa return

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another former New York Knick, Precious Achiuwa, is at the top of Sacramento's rumor board. The Kings picked up Achiuwa last season after the Knicks let him walk, and the 26-year-old forward made the most of his opportunity in Sacramento. Now, though, he is an unrestricted free agent, but the Kings are expected to re-sign him, per ESPN 1320's James Ham.

"The word I'm hearing is it's very, very likely that Precious Achiuwa will be back next season," Ham said. "There's a very good chance that things will move well with Precious and that he'll be back next year."

Re-signing Achiuwa should be a no-brainer for the Kings, as the versatile big man brings the defense, physicality, and toughness that the franchise is searching for across the board.

DeMar DeRozan could hit free agency

Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) between plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

17-year NBA veteran and six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan is on an expiring $25.7 million contract. However, only $10 of it is guaranteed. With that in mind, if the Kings do not find a trade for DeRozan, they could waive-and-stretch him, allowing him to hit the open market, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported.

"In the midst of a rebuild and over the first apron, barring an unexpected trade, the Sacramento Kings are expected to waive-and-stretch forward DeMar DeRozan, HoopsHype has learned," Scotto wrote. "... Should DeRozan enter free agency as expected, the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to have interest in the California native, HoopsHype has learned."

With the Kings currently projected to be over the second apron, this is the most realistic cost-cutting move this offseason. Plus, giving DeRozan the chance to explore free agency and sign with a contender is the right thing to do for this struggling Kings franchise.

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