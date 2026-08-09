The One Offensive Adjustment the Kings Must Address Before Opening Night

In the 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings broke the record for the best offensive rating by a team in NBA history. While that record has since been demolished, it goes to show why the unforgettable Beam Team was so successful when they broke the Kings' 16-year playoff drought.

Since that incredible season, the Kings' offense has fallen off a cliff. Last season, they finished with the NBA's 26th-ranked offense, and we can only hope that they start to get back on track in their 2026-27 campaign.

Luckily, there is one obvious way for the Kings' offense to get going again this season. If they were to make any adjustment before opening night, it would be to take more three-pointers.

The Kings' three-point problem

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Kings ranked last in the NBA in three-point attempts, taking just 30.2 shots from beyond the arc per game. On top of that, they were tied for last in three-point percentage, knocking down just 34% of their limited attempts. Obviously, their extremely poor three-point shooting is a recipe for disaster.

However, this should not be as big of a problem for them this season. Last season, they were starting two high-volume players who struggled to shoot from deep in Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. This season, neither player is on the roster, and the Kings will have much more reliable sharpshooters in the lineup.

Just looking at the Kings' new rookies, Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp can all shoot it from deep. Acuff Jr. shot 44% from deep as a freshman at Arkansas, Karaban shot 37.4% through four years at UConn, and Sharp shot 37.6% through four years at Houston, each attempting over five three-pointers per game.

Sacramento's rookies went to WORK tonight!



EMANUEL SHARP: 16 PTS, 3 AST, 3 STL, 4 3PM

ALEX KARABAN: 14 PTS, 3 AST, 2 3PM



The Kings secure the W in Las Vegas 👏 pic.twitter.com/L9c2nAVEi7 — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2026

Their incoming young talent taking the minutes of their aging veterans is an immediate upgrade in the three-point shooting department, but there is another X-factor in this Kings lineup: Keegan Murray.

Murray, 25, shot 41.1% from deep in his rookie season on 6.3 attempts per game. Since then, both his efficiency and output have dropped; last season, he shot just 27.7% on 4.9 attempts per game. Granted, he played just 23 games due to injuries, but the Kings need him to be healthy and consistent.

If the Kings can get Murray on track, while giving their new rookies the green light to let it fly from deep, the team's three-point shooting should immediately improve. We already know what Zach LaVine is capable of from deep as well, being one of the league's top three-point threats when healthy and at his best, so there is no excuse for the Kings to have another poor season from beyond the arc.

At minimum, the Kings should increase their volume. There is no reason why the Kings should not be attempting 35+ three-pointers per game. This new-look Kings team has too many three-point threats not to attempt more shots from deep, and they should be confident that they will be falling at some point.

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