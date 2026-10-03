Projected Kings Starting Lineup and Rotation After Week 1 of Training Camp

The Sacramento Kings are now wrapping up their first week of training camp, and with their preseason opener on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers, we should start getting a much clearer picture of what their rotation might look like this season.

From what we have seen and heard at training camp this week, we can already project the Kings' starting lineup and rotation for opening night, but with five preseason games to play and plenty of practices, things could certainly change. Based on what we know so far, he is how I think the Kings' full rotation will shake out to start the season:

Starting Lineup

Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Unfortunately for Kings fans wanting to see Precious Achiuwa or Ben Simmons in the starting lineup, we should expect to see Doug Christie roll with the safest group possible to open the season.

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) talks with forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This lineup is headlined by rookie point guard Acuff Jr. and the Kings' proven star duo of LaVine and Sabonis, although there are still plenty of question marks about this group. The Kings desperately need Murray to step into a larger and more consistent role, while Hunter still has plenty to prove after playing just one full game in a Kings jersey last season.

On paper, this is the group that will define Sacramento's season. If Acuff Jr. can have the rookie campaign the franchise is hoping for, Sabonis bounces back after a disappointing 19-game season, LaVine puts on some contract-year magic, and Murray finally reaches his potential as a two-way star, the Kings could shock the league.

Expected Second Unit

Ben Simmons, Malik Monk, Nique Clifford, Precious Achiuwa, Maxime Raynaud

This is where things get tricky. We should see new signee Simmons get the bulk of the backup point guard minutes, especially with the praise he is getting in training camp, while Monk and Clifford give the Kings a three-guard look off the bench. The frontcourt duo of Achiuwa and Raynaud should be set in stone, though.

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most intriguing players in this lineup are Simmons, Monk, and Raynaud, as these three are legitimate x-factors for the Kings this season. Simmons is expected to bounce back greatly after taking a hiatus during the 2025-26 season, while Monk could return to his Sixth Man of the Year-caliber player. Raynaud has also seemingly had a promising offseason that should lead to an improved year, even after his All-Rookie campaign.

Clifford is the biggest question mark in this group, as he feels like a bit of an odd man out here. While he is a bit of a do-it-all guard, the Kings need him to make significant improvements on both sides of the ball for him to keep a secure spot in the rotation. We should certainly see him get his fair share of minutes on opening night, but it feels like he still needs to prove himself.

Other Rotation Options

Emanuel Sharp, Alex Karaban, Dylan Cardwell

Even though the Kings are projected to be one of the league's worst teams this season, they are surprisingly deep. They have the talent to run a 13-man rotation, but it would obviously be shocking to actually see that work in a game.

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like Sharp and Karaban, two rookies, deserve an opportunity in the rotation. Sharp, especially, is a valuable 3-and-D guard, but it is hard to imagine him stealing minutes from Simmons, Monk, or Clifford to start the season. Karaban is a valuable leader with high IQ, solid defense, and a reliable three-point shot, but he also has an uphill climb to get into the rotation.

It is certainly the hardest to leave Cardwell out of the opening night ten-man rotation. Granted, we could simply see the Kings find minutes for 11+ players, as it feels wrong to leave such a valuable interior defender on the end of the bench. Cardwell proved himself enough as a rookie to earn minutes this season, but should he play ahead of Sabonis or Raynaud? Probably not.

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