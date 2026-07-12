Nique Clifford Quietly Showing All-Around Skillset Next to Acuff

The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed a great start to their Summer League so far, going 4-0 throughout the California Classic and Las Vegas games. Darius Acuff Jr. is rightfully getting headlines as he shows why he was the seventh pick in the NBA draft, and Emanuel Sharp is already looking like the steal of the draft with his high-level defense and energy.

But while the rookies are getting all of the attention, second-year wing Nique Clifford is quietly continuing to just do his thing on both sides of the ball. Clifford had the exciting game-winner in the first game of the California Classic, but hasn't been in the headlines much since.

That doesn't mean he isn't playing well, though. It looks like Clifford is deferring to his younger teammates as they get acclimated, which makes sense to give the rookies a chance to get as many reps in as possible. But it's also Clifford general playstyle that he showed throughout last season.

In his rookie year, Clifford averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 41.8% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. The numbers don't jump off the page, but Clifford was a Swiss Army knife for the Kings, affecting the game in myriad ways.

Quiet But Steady

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles against LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through his three games, Clifford has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals on 45.2% shooting from the field and 30% from three. Again, not numbers that jump off the page, but it's a little bit of everything for the Summer League squad.

That's the perfect type of pairing next to Acuff, who has quickly jumped into the lead role for the Kings. Clifford doesn't need the ball in his hands to help his team win, which is a key skill set to help build out a well-rounded roster.

Last year, Clifford took some time to get comfortable next to the veterans. He showed great signs during Summer League, but once he got on the court with Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and others, he tended to fade into the background.

That's what makes this time on the court with both him and Acuff so valuable for the Kings, as it gives the two a chance to build some chemistry. The duo is already working on their on-court chemistry, as Acuff was heard while he was mic'd up saying he was looking for Clifford to cut for the lob.

Clifford will need to get his efficiency up, both from last season and from Summer League so far, but it's a great sign that he looks comfortable next to the Kings' future star (or hopeful star, at least). He may never turn into an All-Star or steal headlines, but it shows that Clifford is the high-IQ player that Perry has been collecting ever since last offseason, and into this summer as well. If the Kings are going to get back to the playoffs and start to contend for a championship, they'll need perfect role players to help get them there. And early indications are that Clifford can fit that role.

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