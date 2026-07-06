Kings Rookie Sharp Talks Hustle, Defense After Two Impressive Games

The buzz around Sacramento is palpable, with not only Darius Acuff Jr. coming in as the seventh pick of the draft, but for the entire group of young players Scott Perry and the front office is putting together. Acuff may have the star power to prop up the Kings and get them to the next level, but it's going to take a full roster retooling for Sacramento to get to the postseason.

And for the second straight offseason, it already looks like Perry found gold in the second round of the draft. Last year, it was Maxime Raynaud, and this year, it's Emanuel Sharp.

It's still early, and it's been just two games, but it's easy to see why Perry and the Kings were so excited to grab Sharp with the 45th pick of the draft. He's pure energy and hustle, which is the exact type of player the Kings need more of as they continue to build their culture and identity.

In two Summer League games, Sharp has averaged 15.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Those are solid numbers, but they don't come close to showing the full extent of how well Sharp has played on both sides of the ball. His shots haven't fallen yet, as he's shot 30.8% from the field and 28.6% from three, but he's more than made up for it with his defensive work so far.

Sharp was asked about what drives him on both ends and how important defense is to him, and he gave an answer that is sure to make everyone in Sacramento happy.

"I go into the game, and whatever the game plan the coach has, I just try to follow that to a T. And then just follow my own standards for what I have for myself, playing hard. You can't control whether my shots are going in; some games it's going to be going in, some games it's not. But I can always control my defense, how hard I'm playing, my energy, my enthusiasm for my teammates, being a good teammate. I just try to go out there and do those things, the things I can control."

Emanuel Sharp talks about his impact for the Kings through the first two games of California Classic after Sunday's win over the Warriors, the defensive intensity he demonstrates & overcoming some shooting woes. pic.twitter.com/pAwddzLmOA — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 5, 2026

Playing Hard and Having Fun

Sharp was also asked how he felt about his performance through his first two Summer League games, specifically, and once again referenced how he can use his defense and hustle to make a difference on any given night, regardless of his shot falling or not.

"Good, I think, just keep making sure my energy has been high. I didn't shoot it that well, but I feel like how hard I play can cover up for some of my missed shots. I get it back on defense, moving the ball to my teammates, rebounding. I've tried to make a more conscious effort to get on the board, cause coach would probably be mad at me if I didn't. Just playing my game, playing hard, and having fun. At the end of the day, it's just basketball."

Ahead of the Kings matchup with the Warriors in Day 2 of the California Classic, a look back at the impact from Emanuel Sharp in Saturday's win over the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/bPJiGXGV9U — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 5, 2026

The good news for the Kings is that Sharp hasn't been shy from beyond the arc. With nine attempts in the first game and 12 in the follow-up performance against the Warriors, he's let it fly whenever he's open. For a team that was dead-last in the league in both three-point attempts and makes last season, that's the kind of three-point shooting infusion the Kings desperately need.

Pairing that with his high-level defense makes him fit like a glove for what the Kings are attempting to build. Acuff may be the Kings' future star, but Sharp is already stealing headlines and could quickly become a fan favorite in Sacramento. He has a great shot at earning major rotational minutes and will get to show what he can do once again as the Kings finish their California Classic slate against the Milwaukee Bucks.

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