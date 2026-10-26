Oh So Close, Yet Oh So Far - 3 Takeaways From Kings Loss To Grizzlies

Tonight felt like the best chance the Sacramento Kings have had so far to snag their first win of the year, but in the end, they fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 123-112. In what felt like a game of 'almost,' the Kings just couldn't get over the hump to stay with the Grizzlies.

The game was close in the end, and we even got our first official 'Clutch' minutes (five-point difference or less in the last five minutes of the game) for Sacramento. But in the blink of an eye, the game was over. It was tied at 106 with 5:41 to go, but Memphis showed they know how to close out a game, while the Kings showed how much work they have left to do.

But once again, it was at least a fun game for the Kings with competitive basketball, and here are three takeaways as the Kings fall to 0-3.

Huge Season Loading for LaVine

Zach LaVine may not have a future with the Kings, but that doesn't mean he isn't going to have a monster year. He finished the night with a game-high 37 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals and was aggresive evefy time he got the ball.

It's what this team needs him to do, just like everyone has been saying about Acuff and his high shooting volume . The Kings don't have consistent volume scorers other than the two guards, and it will likely be a season where they bounce back and forth as the leading scorers in the games.

LaVine's contract is always going to limit his standing around the league, at least until he's on a more reasonable salary than his $49 million, but he's reminding everyone early this season that he's one of the purest scorers in the league, and he has the full green light this year in Sacramento.

you know that's right 🙂‍↕️🙌 pic.twitter.com/y68XmpWPQU — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 26, 2026

Whether that will lead to wins or up his trade value, but expect more nights like tonight from the former All-Star throughout the year.

The Little Things

From a team perspective, the Kings are still lacking in the little things. It makes sense for a team that's still coming together and didn't get many minutes with their true rotation in preseason, but if they don't fix them soon, they're going to fall into a hole they won't be able to get out of and get stuck at the bottom of the standings for the year.

Tonight, it was the offensive rebounds and second chances combined with turnovers that crushed the Kings. Memphis finished with 30 second-chance points on 18 offensive rebounds. Sacramento had 16 offensive boards themselves, but only got 21 points off them. And it felt like all of the Grizzlies ' second-chance points were easy looks compared to the Kings having to work on their second-chance looks.

Out of the Rotation

Oct 13, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (10) dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest surprises of the season is starting to become a trend. After playing just over two minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers, Nique Clifford didn't get on the court tonight and appears to be on the outside looking in.

Coming into the year, the hype around him, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell was high as they entered their second season. The center rotation was one of the biggest questions for the season, and while it felt like Raynaud or Cardwell could have reduced roles, it always felt like Clifford was a lock for a main rotational spot.

But there are only so many minutes to go around, and Emanuel Sharp has impressed early in his rookie season with his defensive tenacity and Doug Christie is a huge fan of Daeqwon Plowden and the energy and hustle he brings. That leaves Clifford out of a crowded backcourt, and even with Keegan Murray out tonight, there aren't many minutes to be found at the small forward spot either.

Clifford is supposed to be a building block for this team, so it may not be the best sign for his future with the team. It's still too early to know for sure, but it's definitely a trend to keep an eye on as the season continues.

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