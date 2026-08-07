Examining Why Keeping Zach LaVine Is Not a Problem for the Kings

The Sacramento Kings have had a clear goal this offseason of fueling their rebuild and working toward a brighter future, which has included a strong 2026 NBA Draft class and waiving veteran forward DeMar DeRozan. However, they have hung onto their other veterans, with Zach LaVine costing them $49 million by opting into his player option.

Of course, the Kings would've loved for LaVine to decline his player option, as the franchise was even trying to help him with a sign-and-trade earlier in the offseason, but they are now stuck with him for the foreseeable future. Luckily, this is not as big a deal as some are making it out to be.

Due for a bounce-back year

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter how he performs, it will be hard to justify his near-$50 million price tag, but he should certainly exceed expectations. Coming off a down year where he played just 39 games and struggled with consistency, LaVine should be in store for a nice bounce-back in 2026-27.

In his last healthy season, he averaged 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while efficiently shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc. LaVine will be the unquestioned first option in Sacramento's offense and should successfully feed off Darius Acuff Jr. and Domantas Sabonis.

Zach LaVine 43 points on 16/28 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bj5R9eg5Qn — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) April 8, 2025

We should get the LaVine that the NBA is used to seeing next season, which could ultimately help the Kings exceed expectations as a team as well. As long as he is healthy and bought into this new-look Kings team, there is no reason to doubt LaVine's ability heading into next season.

Improving his trade value

With an improved 2026-27 season, like we expect him to have, LaVine will be boosting his value ahead of February's trade deadline. Sure, the Kings were unable to trade him this summer, but as long as he is healthy and playing well, he should actually be an attractive asset on the mid-season trade market.

There has been some talk about LaVine's spot in Sacramento's lineup not being guaranteed next season, with Kings insider James Ham saying that "the Kings haven't promised him any minutes." However, not playing LaVine seems like a mistake, as cutting him from the rotation immediately hurts his trade value.

Granted, there is no guarantee that LaVine will have value at February's trade deadline, regardless of the circumstance. But on an expiring contract, there is no real harm in playing LaVine and trying to improve his value, rather than benching him and throwing in the towel. The only benefit to benching LaVine is to see more of their young guys, but they will still get plenty of opportunities off the bench.

The Kings have zero plans to buy out Zach LaVine, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/NqQ5dCYmZK — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 7, 2026

Even the worst-case scenario is not bad

The worst-case scenario for the Kings here is that LaVine does not help out the Kings at all this season and still has negative trade value by February's deadline. What would they do then? Simply wait it out.

If nothing works in the Kings' favor this season, they have a better opportunity to reset next summer. LaVine will be a free agent, while Sabonis and Monk will be on expiring deals. Sure, fans have reasons to be upset that the franchise is hanging onto their veterans, but regardless, the franchise is in for a couple of rough seasons ahead of them. If the worst-case scenario is simply waiting out these contracts, then everyone will be fine.

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