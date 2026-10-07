One Riser and One Faller From Kings' Preseason Opener vs. Lakers

The Sacramento Kings might have suffered a crushing 24-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their preseason opener, but we can look past the result. More importantly, after the first game action since April, we have gotten a better idea of who is rising and falling ahead of the 2026-27 regular season.

One of Doug Christie's toughest decisions this season will be deciding the guard rotation. The Kings have plenty of talent in their backcourt, even behind the starting duo of Darius Acuff Jr. and Zach LaVine, so these preseason games could be their best chance to see who deserves to play and who doesn't. Let's look at one riser and one faller from their opening loss.

Riser: Nique Clifford

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward/center Charles Bassey in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly, Nique Clifford might've been the Kings' top performer against the Lakers on Monday. The 24-year-old guard finished the night with 23 points, nine rebounds, and two assists on 8-13 shooting in 28 minutes off the bench. Clifford had an impressive end to his rookie season, and he must've put in the work this summer. He looked great in Monday's win, and he could be on his way to securing his spot as Sacramento's top backup guard.

Of course, Ben Simmons and Malik Monk were sidelined, so we did not get a full idea of what this backup guard rotation might look like, but Clifford certainly did his job. If he continues to play like that, Christie will have trouble keeping him off the floor.

"Don't sleep on Nique Clifford... He’s an under-the-radar King I’m excited to watch this season.”@CarmichaelDave & @JasonRoss1140 were impressed by Nique Clifford's big start to preseason play (23 PTS, 9 REB, 8/14 FG) 🔥https://t.co/su83CEWhCq pic.twitter.com/9cpjsKfo5m — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) October 6, 2026

Even in a 24-point loss, Clifford was the only player on Sacramento's roster to finish with a positive plus/minus (+4). The Kings still have four more preseason games to see more from the sophomore guard, but this was the ideal start to the new season for him.

Keep in mind, Clifford was primarily the backup ball-handler for the Kings in this game, but he still likely functions better as an off-ball guard, with someone like Simmons or Monk controlling the second-string offense.

Faller: Emanuel Sharp

Oct 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Emanuel Sharp (34) gestures to a teammate during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being a second-round rookie, Emanuel Sharp has a real chance to be a significant role player for the Kings this season. However, he has an uphill climb to even get into the rotation. Monday's game was certainly not ideal for him in that regard.

Not only did his main competition, Nique Clifford, have a great game, but Sharp struggled. The 22-year-old rookie finished with seven points, two assists, two steals, and three turnovers on 2-11 shooting from the field and 1-8 from three-point range.

Of course, any sharpshooter will have their off-nights, and considering it was his unofficial NBA debut, we should not hold this against him too much. Still, for him to compete for a spot in the rotation, the Kings need him to be a consistent three-point threat. His defensive presence certainly helps, but he needs to prove he is a legitimate 3-and-D guard.

Sharp will continue to get opportunities in preseason, but due to the Kings' stuffed backcourt, we might not see him as much in the regular season as we want.

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