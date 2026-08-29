One Stat That Could Spark a Domantas Sabonis Comeback

With so much turmoil surrounding the Sacramento Kings over the last few years, it's easy to forget that Domantas Sabonis is not only the team's best player but one of the best players in the entire NBA. He hasn't had an accolade since he made the All-NBA third team in the 2023-24 season, but he remains in the conversation for one of the best centers in the league when healthy year in and year out.

But with recent injuries, the Kings' dysfunction, and all of the trade rumors dating back to last offseason, Sabonis' skill often gets put on the backburner when talking about Sacramento's upcoming 2026-27 season.

If Sabonis can get back to his All-NBA ways, there's a chance that the Kings could surprise everyone and climb out of the NBA basement. To be fair, it wouldn't take much to outperform expectations, as many have the Kings finishing last in the Western Conference. Anything over 30ish wins would feel like a step in the direction for the Kings.

And to get there, Sabonis getting this one stat back on track to what we've seen in the past would go a long way to him getting back to his All-Star ways.

Restricted Area Field Goal Percentage

Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may seem like a niche stat, but it's an extremely telling story for Sabonis. Outside of his rebounding and passing, what has made Sabonis so special throughout his 10-year career has been his hyper-efficiency. He may not shoot a ton of threes, or even a lot from the mid-range, but Sabonis has always excelled in making the most of his opportunities, as shown by his career field goal percentage of 55.9%.

Where Sabonis really excels, though, is at the rim. When he's making his shots inside, he's nearly unstoppable thanks to his combination of touch and strength. The issue is that he hasn't been automatic from inside the restricted area for the last handful of seasons.

2025-26: 65.6%

2024-25: 69.5%

2023-24: 69.7%

2022-23: 71.0%

2021-22: 71.6%

2020-21: 71.5%

For years, Sabonis hovered around the 71% mark in the restricted area, but he hasn't topped 70% at the rim since the Beam Team season. It may not seem like a big difference, but with Sabonis's volume inside, it adds up over the course of a season.

It's hard to look at last season and take away anything numbers-wise for Sabonis, or even the entire Kings roster really, but it's a stark drop-off of efficiency for Sabonis compared to years past. Sabonis' three-point shooting is always going to be the true make-or-break to see if Sabonis can evolve later in his career, but in order to get back to his dominant form, he'll have to get back to his roots of being an elite finisher inside the restricted area.

Even if it doesn't help the Kings this year, Sabonis doing everything he can to raise his trade value should help both him and Sacramento should the two sides part ways via a trade at the deadline. In order for that to happen, or for the Kings to be the surprise team in the league, Sabonis is going to have to get back to his hyper-efficiency at the rim in the 2026-27 season.

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