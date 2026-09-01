The One Thing the Kings Need Most From Each Starter This Season

While the Sacramento Kings might not have had as crazy a 2026 offseason as some fans were expecting, their rotation will still look much different this season. A new-look starting five, led by rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr., will certainly be the headline, but new depth pieces could also turn some heads as the Kings focus on their young core in a rebuild.

The Kings' expected starting lineup of Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis will likely be one of the worst in the NBA statistically, but there is some hope for them. Let's take a look at the one thing the Kings need most from each starter for them to be as successful as possible.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Signs of being a star-caliber point guard

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings cannot expect too much from their rookie point guard, but the seventh-overall pick needs to at least show the franchise that he is capable of being their next star. After trading away guys like Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox, and Davion Mitchell, the Kings need a win at the point guard position. Acuff Jr. can be their guy.

This season, Acuff Jr. needs to show the Kings exactly what he is capable of. They are already hoping he can be the face of the franchise, but now he needs to do his job of living up to the hype.

Acuff Jr. will have the ball in his hands enough to be a high-level scorer and playmaker, and while he does not need to be an All-Star-level guard immediately, he can at least show that he will get there with time.

Zach LaVine

Improved trade value

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, LaVine unsurprisingly accepted his $49 million player option to stay with the Kings for the 2026-27 season. While this is not the end of the world for Sacramento, the franchise is likely ready to be done with the two-time All-Star.

LaVine is making far too much money to make him a positive asset, but if he plays well enough for the first few months of the season, he could improve his trade value and give the Kings a chance to send him elsewhere in February. It is clear that neither the Kings nor LaVine want him to stay in Sacramento, but unless he plays well enough to show other teams what they're missing, he is stuck until 2027 free agency.

Not only will stellar play from LaVine improve his value, but it will also help the Kings win games. The Kings need help wherever they can get it, and if he can play like the two-time All-Star he is, we should see the team exceed expectations.

De'Andre Hunter

Stay healthy and consistent

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings acquired Hunter in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, but in just his second game in Sacramento, he suffered a season-ending eye injury. Hunter struggled in his two games with the franchise, but typically, the Kings will know exactly what they are getting out of him.

Hunter is a consistent forward on both sides of the ball, and as long as he can play above-average defense, rebound, and knock down his three-pointers, he will be a valuable piece in the starting lineup.

Hunter will certainly not be the Kings' hero at all this season, but they can at least hope he stays healthy and consistent enough to make a positive impact.

Keegan Murray

Piece together his offense and defense

Dec 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have already talked plenty about what the Kings need out of Murray this season, as there is a clear path to him being the team's most important player. As a rookie, Murray shot 41.1% from three-point range on 6.3 attempts per game, cementing himself as a value sharpshooter. However, over the last three seasons, his efficiency has concerningly dipped, but another trait has vastly improved: his defense.

Murray has emerged as the Kings' best defender, but the Kings are still waiting on him to piece that together with any sort of consistent offense. This season, Murray needs to find his three-point shot, and with improved on-ball skills, he could be an extremely valuable and versatile two-way threat.

We should certainly see an improved product from last season, when Murray played just 23 games, but hopefully, we get the best version of Murray yet. Especially with his five-year, $140 million contract kicking in.

Domantas Sabonis

Get back to the Sabonis we know

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Sabonis played just 19 games due to injury, and he was certainly not himself when he was on the court. Statistically, he had his worst season in six years, but there is reason to believe he will bounce back.

In his last healthy season (2024-25), he averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. Sabonis led the NBA in rebounds for the third consecutive season, while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. We should see Sabonis get much closer to that version of himself, or at least that is what the Kings are hoping for.

A healthy Sabonis is one of the best big men in the NBA, and exactly what the Kings need this season. With a rookie point guard, having a trustworthy big man who can take most of that pressure would work wonders. Sabonis is the Kings' best hope of staying competitive.

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