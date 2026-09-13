Ranking Every Player Under 25 in the Kings Organization

The Sacramento Kings are in a clear rebuild, meaning their young core is as important as ever. While they still have veterans like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk in the mix, the future of the franchise weighs on this new-look group of young guys.

The Kings need their young core to continue to improve as they get more experience, but for now, we can take a look at how things are shaking up ahead of the 2026-27 season. Let's rank every Kings player under the age of 25 to get a better evaluation of their young core.

7. Jonathan Mogbo, 24

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) reacts after dunking against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Mogbo actually has more NBA experience than any other player on this list, but on a two-way contract in Sacramento, it is hard to rank him any higher. The Kings certainly made a good move by signing him to a risk-free contract, and we should see him get some opportunities in Sacramento this season, despite being on a two-way deal.

As a rookie with the Toronto Raptors, he averaged 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 stocks per game. Now, entering his third NBA season, Mogbo's expectations are on the floor, making it easy for him to surprise fans and make a real difference on this young team.

6. Alex Karaban, 23

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) runs back to play defense after making a three point basket Monday, April 6, 2026, against the Michigan Wolverines during the NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kings selected Alex Karaban with the 29th pick this summer, and while it hurts to have their most recent first-round pick this low, it is hard to project what impact he will have in Sacramento. The Kings took a flyer on Karaban because he is a high-character leader with championship experience at UConn, making him an important role player moving forward, but can he be more than that?

Karaban is an impressive three-point shooter with length, but his most important traits are his intangibles, making it a bit harder to get too excited about how he fits into the Kings' future.

5. Emanuel Sharp, 22

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might not make much sense to rank the Kings' 45th-overall pick from the 2026 NBA Draft ahead of their 29th, but we have high hopes for Emanuel Sharp. While he still has plenty to prove, there is reason to believe he will be the steal of the draft.

Sharp is an impressive three-point shooter and an incredible defender with a very high motor, making it easy to imagine what kind of impact he will have in Sacramento. Karaban will likely earn more minutes than Sharp in their rookie seasons, but long-term, the Houston product has a much higher ceiling.

4. Nique Clifford, 24

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward/center Charles Bassey in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nique Clifford was Sacramento's first-round pick in 2025, and he had a solid rookie year to get the franchise excited about what's next for him. Last season, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, and he continued to show improvement as the season progressed.

This season, Clifford should be Sacramento's backup shooting guard, and his opportunities could even decrease from last year, but with higher expectations now, he will need to prove himself.

3. Dylan Cardwell, 24

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With rumors around a potential Domantas Sabonis trade, many fans have urged the team to pull the trigger so they can elevate Dylan Cardwell to their starting center spot. Having a guy like Cardwell in the starting lineup to add more of a defensive presence would be huge, especially as he continues to refine his all-around game.

As a rookie last season, the 6-foot-10 center averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, proving to be one of the league's best young big men and premier shot blockers. The Kings need to do whatever they can to keep Cardwell long-term.

2. Maxime Raynaud, 23

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxime Raynaud has a legitimate case to be number one on this list, especially after the rookie campaign he put together. Last season, he averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the Kings, being the only non-lottery selection named to a 2025-26 All-Rookie Team, proving to be the steal of the draft at No. 42.

Similar to Cardwell, many fans are urging the Kings to turn to Raynaud as their new center as they inch closer to the post-Sabonis era. Before the 2026 NBA Draft, Raynaud was viewed as the Kings' biggest building block, but the keys to the franchise are now being handed to a 19-year-old.

1. Darius Acuff Jr., 19

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the seventh-overall pick this summer, the Kings took Darius Acuff Jr., a star point guard out of Arkansas. Acuff Jr. is viewed as the new face of the franchise, and if he can perform even somewhat as he did as a freshman with the Razorbacks, the Kings will be in good hands.

At Arkansas, he averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game with impressive 48.4/44.0/80.9 shooting splits. He became just the second player in SEC history to lead the conference in both points and assists in the same season, joining "Pistol" Pete Maravich, proving to be one of the best guards in conference history.

Acuff Jr.'s expectations are certainly through the roof, but we can hope he lives up to the hype and is able to lead this new-look young core in Sacramento.

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