Darius Acuff Jr's Star Power Already On Display For Kings

Darius Acuff Jr. has yet to make his NBA debut, but his star potential is already showing as the offseason continues, with the most recent Jalen Duren update . The All-Star center is still unsigned, and though he's likely going to return to Detroit for another year with the Pistons, the opportunity for him to eventually join Sacramento is still strong.

It might not be this season, but if Duren signs the qualifying offer with the Pistons, the Kings could sign him as an unrestricted free agent next year. And based on the recent update, it looks like Acuff's arrival in Sacramento is the reason why.

Star Power

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of what made last season so disappointing and difficult for the Kings was their lack of star power. The trio of rookies, Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell, all played well, but none project as building blocks to build around. Raynaud made the All-Rookie second team, but it's still not clear if he's going to be the type of player you build a roster around.

Acuff, on the other hand, is the type of star the Kings have desperately needed since they traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. From a team-building perspective, having him on the roster makes Scott Perry's job so much easier.

Sacramento isn't quite a free-agent destination, to say the least, but while the city may not lure in NBA stars, the potential to play with Acuff can do the trick. Acuff appears to have the unique potential to be both an elite scorer and passer, which would be the perfect fit next to someone like Duren.

The Kings are going to need some luck to get out of the NBA basement, and having All-Star-caliber players want to come play for them would do just the trick. There's always the chance that Duren is actually just being lured in by the Kings' ability to give him the largest bag of money possible, but for now, let's just have some fun and imagine it's actually basketball-related.

In an ideal world, Acuff will show that he's everything, and maybe even more, than people are expecting him to be. Duren, or another NBA star, wanting to play with Acuff would hopefully be just the start of a trickle-down effect. The better the Kings get, the easier it will be to get better role players.

Even though the Kings broke through the playoff barrier with the Beam Team in 2022-23, they weren't able to sustain the momentum and build an ongoing roster around their stars. They still have a very, very, very long way to go, but Acuff joining the Kings is hopefully the start of what turns into a decade-long trend.

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