Doug Christie Speaks on Kings' Need for Fit Over Talent

The Sacramento Kings enter the offseason with more questions than answers, and a cap sheet that's going to make it difficult for Scott Perry to make any substantial moves. But one thing that's certain is that this team, regardless of how difficult it's going to be, needs a shakeup.

That can be said of almost any 22-win team, but especially the Kings. Coming into last season, there was no question that Sacramento had the talent to compete, but it was evident just by looking at the roster that the fit wasn't there to help them stay afloat in the tough Western Conference. Injuries certainly hurt them, but the worst-case scenario came to fruition quickly in Sacramento as they stumbled to a 3-12 start and saw the season 'end' in the first month of the season.

The Kings don't need to jump into the contending tier next season, but it's vital for the franchise that they start moving in a positive direction. Again, easier said than done, but Perry and the front office need to get to work on this roster to put together a team, which Doug Christie spoke about in his recent exit interview.

Fit Over Talent

Mar 17, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"All the teams I've ever been on and seen, just because you got talent, don't mean you're going to win. Talent got to fit, talent got to be ready, willing to sacrifice. We can go back and look and see different areas where it obviously did not work, but there was not one game when Keegan and Domas, I don't think they ever even played together," Christie stated. "When you start talking about that, there's a synergy, and there's a different thing that goes with practice and a lot of different things that we have to improve upon to help them to be what you're talking about. Just because you've got talent doesn't mean you're going to win."

Between the veterans in Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk, the Kings certainly have talent. But there's a reason all four have been on the trading block since the minute Perry took over as general manager. Christie went on to talk about what happens, or happened, when there's not full commitment from the entire roster.

"You've got to be committed to what we're doing, and if you're not committed to what we're doing, it's not going to work. Period. It's not. Because as soon as the link gets identified that's not 100% in, you're attacking that, and it's going to break. It has to be everybody. All in, all the time. And when we get that, with talent, well now we're sitting here. Well not sitting here, we're getting ready to go play."

Christie didn't name names, but it's not hard to guess who he's talking about on the roster. LaVine's exit interview left questions around his future in Sacramento, and Sabonis wasn't heard from following the season.

The best moments of the Kings' season, by far, were when the young players were running the show. They didn't have the talent to compete and win games, but they played the style that Christie was preaching. Now it's up to Perry to bring in players that fit that mold and will buy in, and move off of those that aren't committed to what Christie is trying to build.