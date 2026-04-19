Most Glaring Roster Hole Kings Must Fill This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings head into the offseason with a clear and pressing need that could define the franchise's direction for years to come. While the roster has shown flashes of promise and competitiveness, the lack of a long-term answer at point guard remains the most glaring hole.

Last offseason, the Kings attempted to patch this issue with stopgap solutions, bringing in Dennis Schröder and later leaning on Russell Westbrook to stabilize the position. Schröder ultimately failed to provide the consistency and fit the team needed. At the same time, Westbrook, despite being a valuable contributor with his energy and playmaking, was never meant to be a permanent solution.

The Kings now find themselves at a crossroads, needing to move beyond temporary fixes and identify a young, franchise-level leader at the position similar to when they originally secured De’Aaron Fox to guide the team’s future.

Draft Targets

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, the Kings have a strong opportunity to address this need through the NBA Draft. Prospects like Darius Acuff Jr., Darryn Peterson, and Mikel Brown Jr. offer different paths, but all bring long-term upside at the point guard position.

Acuff stands out with his elite shot creation and scoring instincts, giving him the potential to become a primary offensive engine who can take over games when needed. Peterson’s size and versatility allow him to impact multiple facets of the game, blending playmaking with scoring in a way that fits the modern NBA. Brown Jr. provides a more traditional approach, focusing on facilitating the offense, controlling tempo, and leading as a true floor general.

Bringing in one of these young guards would give Sacramento not just immediate help, but a foundational piece who can grow into a leadership role.

Trade Targets

Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks down the court in the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If the Kings prefer a more immediate upgrade, the trade market presents intriguing options that could reshape the roster quickly. Players like Ja Morant and Immanuel Quickley offer proven production and different styles of playmaking.

Morant is one of the league’s most explosive guards, capable of breaking down defenses and creating high-level offense for both himself and teammates. Quickley, meanwhile, offers a more controlled and balanced game, combining scoring efficiency with improved decision-making and defensive effort.

Either player would provide Sacramento with a significant boost at the position, though acquiring them would require a serious investment in assets. Still, pursuing an established guard could accelerate the Kings’ path back to contention.

Why the Kings need a PG

Ultimately, the Kings cannot afford to enter another season relying on short-term answers at such a critical position. Whether through the draft or a major trade, the organization must prioritize securing a long-term solution that can grow with the team and provide stability.

The importance of a true point guard goes beyond statistics; it sets the tone, dictates pace, and establishes identity on the court. Sacramento has seen firsthand how impactful that role can be when anchored by the right player, and the need to rediscover that stability is urgent.

If the Kings make the right decision this offseason, they could take a significant step toward sustained success and finally fill the most glaring hole on their roster.