The Kings Have One Glaring Bright Spot After 0-4 Start

Through the first week of the 2026-27 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings are the league's worst team. Sitting with a 0-4 record and the only team with both a bottom-three defensive and offensive rating, the Kings are struggling, to say the least.

However, not all is bad in Sacramento. After missing 63 of the Kings' 82 games last season, three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is back to playing some of his best basketball.

So far this season, Sabonis is averaging 19.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, while shooting 73.8% from the field and 86.7% from the free-throw line. Many fans across the league started to underrate Sabonis after his injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, but now he is showing why he is still one of the best big men in the NBA.

Domantas Sabonis through 4 games:



— 19.0 PPG

— 16.5 RPG

— 7.3 APG

— 72.1 FG%



Leads the league in Double-doubles pic.twitter.com/DO96JJSiII — Austin (@kings_muse) October 28, 2026

Sabonis is already leading the NBA in rebounds per game, reclaiming the throne after being the league's rebounding champion for three consecutive years leading up to last season. While the Kings are 0-4, he is having the bounce-back season Sacramento had hoped for.

Domantas Sabonis' impact

Many fans forgot what Sabonis was capable of while injured last season, but he is reminding everyone why he is one of the league's best centers. Before injuries got the best of him last year, he was wildly consistent, averaging 19+ points, 12+ rebounds, and 6+ assists in each of his previous three seasons with the Kings.

Now, he is on track to put up similar numbers to what we're used to, and as the Kings' offense struggles, they should continue to lean on him as an anchor. Sure, there are defensive concerns, but his impact offensively and on the boards could not be more important for the Kings.

Sabonis with the THROW DOWN👏 pic.twitter.com/pI2OpJ8EeY — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 24, 2026

Many Kings fans are ready to turn the page and let Maxime Raynaud or Dylan Cardwell claim the long-term center spot, but Sabonis is still playing the best basketball of his career. Sure, it is important to look toward the future, but having Sabonis to make Darius Acuff Jr.'s life easier is vital to his development, and the Kings should hold on to that duo.

Raising his trade value

However, that does not mean they will keep Sabonis long-term. Sabonis bouncing back to show he is still in the prime of his career is ideal for the Kings, as they likely look to trade him away later this season.

There was plenty of talk about a potential Sabonis trade at last year's deadline and throughout the offseason, but they were obviously unable to find a worthwhile deal. Of course, that comes as no surprise, as Sabonis just had one of the worst seasons of his career while battling injuries. Now, though, a trade becomes more likely as he raises his value.

If Sabonis keeps this up, there could be a number of suitors lining up by February's trade deadline. Sabonis' contract expires after the 2027-28 season, and he fills an obvious void for any team needing frontcourt help. We hope the Kings can keep him and make things work, but we should not be surprised if the two sides strike a deal to find him a new home at some point.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.