3 Guard Prospects the Kings Should Monitor for 2026 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings are currently riding a six-game losing streak after falling to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, and they are now a disastrous 3-11 on the season. The Kings are now on pace to win just 18 games on the season, and if they are not making the playoffs regardless, they might as well aim for better draft lottery odds.

Of course, the 2026 NBA Draft is seven months away, but after such a disappointing start to their 2025-26 season, it does not seem too early to start monitoring the prospects who could be available for Sacramento.

The Kings are in a position where they will likely be looking for a franchise cornerstone in next year's draft, and luckily for them, there are a few elite prospects who could completely change the direction of the team.

It is no secret that the Kings could use a franchise-shifting guard, and while they should look to take the best player available, here are a few guard prospects who should be circled on their big board.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson has emerged as the top prospect in next year's draft, and the 18-year-old combo guard has proven why during his early tenure with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Through just two games at Kansas so far, Peterson is averaging 21.5 points in 25.0 minutes per game, while shooting 60% from the field and 50% from three-point range. Peterson has an elite offensive skill set with defensive intangibles that make him the best guard prospect the NBA has seen in years.

Players in the NBA believe Darryn Peterson could’ve played in the league last year, and scouts consider him the best guard prospect in a decade



“I think he could have played in the NBA last year, to be honest with you. He’s going to have a special career … and I hope that when… pic.twitter.com/iN8SMkrFWc — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 6, 2025

While there are questions of whether Peterson will be a one or two guard at the next level, he has the tools to be effective in either position. At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Peterson could be the franchise-changing player the Kings desperately need.

However, the only way to land Peterson will likely be by landing the first overall pick, but that is certainly not out of the equation for the Kings.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drove to the basket as the Cardinals host the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. has the potential to be just as good at the next level as any other player in this class, but due to the big names ahead of him, he could even fall outside of the top five.

Through four games with the Louisville Cardinals, Brown Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 6.8 assists per game, showcasing his all-around offensive game that will make him an elite threat in the NBA. Due to his high-level playmaking, Brown Jr. is projected to be a point guard going into the league, although he has the ability to play off-ball, similar to Peterson.

Who does Mikel Brown Jr's game remind you of? 🤔



The Louisville freshman dropped 29 PTS to beat No. 9 Kentucky 🤯 pic.twitter.com/m3AnQcKb7e — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2025

While Brown Jr. does not have the defensive tools that Peterson has, the 6-foot-5, 19-year-old is turning heads with his deep offensive bag early into his freshman season.

The Kings cannot expect to land the top pick in the draft, so targeting Brown Jr. over Peterson, despite the Jayhawk being the better prospect, is much more realistic for Sacramento.

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Nov 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrates in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Labaron Philon is another high-level point guard prospect who could continue to shoot up draft boards as the season goes on, and assuming the Kings start to win more games, he could be more in their draft range. While Philon does not have the three-point shooting of either Brown Jr. or Peterson, he is a high-level playmaker and shifty ball-handler who continues to turn heads.

Through three games as a sophomore with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Philon has averaged 19.3 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 54.5% from the field.

Labaron Philon, Alabama 6-3 PG, 19 y/o

-Smart with his dribble and footwork, gets to spots without needing explosion

-Great one-hand touch around paint, one of best float games (59.5%) in NCAA

-Patience and IQ in PnR, great lob passer

- Strong D-instincts (2.9 STL%)

- Mediocre… pic.twitter.com/aiIwd2iDK6 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) September 17, 2025

Philon could have potentially been a first-round pick in last summer's draft, but opted to stay in college for another year and improve his game, which will likely pay off. Philon could be the exact high-level point guard that the Kings are looking to take a chance on, although he might not have the franchise-altering impact of Brown Jr. or Peterson. But there is no doubt that he could be an All-Star at the next level.

While there seems to be a drop-off in guard talent after Peterson in next year's draft, there is no question that the Kings should be able to find a high-level difference-maker wherever they land in the lottery.

Recommended Articles