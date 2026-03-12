DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Passing Tim Duncan on All-Time Scoring List

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan went into the 2025-26 season in 25th place on the NBA all-time scoring list with 25,292 career points. Since then, he has significantly climbed up the ranks.

After passing legends like Alex English, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, John Havlicek, Paul Pierce, and even Steph Curry, DeRozan leaped over another Hall of Famer on Wednesday night. In Sacramento's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, DeRozan reached 26,505 career points, which puts him ahead of legendary forward Tim Duncan for the 18th-most in league history.

Congrats to @DeMar_DeRozan of the @SacramentoKings for moving up to 18th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/iuQyBWzlYL — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2026

After Wednesday's loss, DeRozan reacted to the incredible feat, expressing his gratitude for still being able to play the game at a high level.

"I don't take nothing in this game for granted, man. I never would have imagined coming into the league, I would be playing this long, I would have the opportunities I’ve had, I would accomplish things I have," DeRozan said. "Me just being a fan of the game my whole entire life, it’s an honor to be in a position to accomplish any type of goal in this league."

DeRozan is a very humble star, and passing Duncan, who many regard as the best power forward in NBA history, on the all-time scoring list is no small feat.

"It’s crazy to be in that position, and I don’t take none of this for granted. I just love playing basketball at the end of the day, and at the end of the day, you look up and things like this happen. It’s definitely cool," DeRozan finished.

DeRozan's historic night

Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) smiles between plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

DeRozan missed his first game of the season on Sunday, as the 36-year-old veteran has played in 66 of Sacramento's 67 outings. However, none of his appearances this season have been as impressive as his performance on Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, DeRozan finished with a season-high 39 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals, efficiently shooting 17-22 from the field.

DeRozan was incredible, and it was a perfect night to surpass an all-time great on the scoring leaderboard.

Even Hornets forward Miles Bridges was in awe against DeRozan, calling the Kings veteran an "all-time great" after his 39-point performance.

What's next for DeRozan?

DEMAR DEROZAN TONIGHT:



39 POINTS

6 ASSISTS

4 REBOUNDS

2 STEALS

1 BLOCK

17/22 FGM

41 MINUTES pic.twitter.com/t16VrVv16u — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2026

As DeRozan sits in 18th place on the all-time scoring list, it is worth mentioning that every player in the top 47 is either active or in the Hall of Fame. Is DeRozan on his way to receiving an orange jacket?

The six-time All-Star is undoubtedly one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen, and it is incredible to see him climb up the all-time ranks in a Kings uniform. What's even more incredible is that DeRozan is on pace to finish in 15th place on the all-time scoring list by the end of the season.

DeRozan sits right behind legends Dominique Wilkins (26,668) and Oscar Robertson (26,710). If DeRozan plays the final 15 games of the season and keeps his season average of 18.4 points per game up, he is on pace to finish the season with 26,781 points, which would put him ahead of both Wilkins and Robertson.

It would certainly be hard to bar a top-15 scorer in league history from the Hall of Fame.