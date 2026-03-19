Dennis Schroder Calls Out the Kings for Not Keeping Their Word

The Sacramento Kings made the decision at the trade deadline to ship Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for De'Andre Hunter. This came just months after the Kings inked Schroder to a three-year, $44.4 million contract, quickly giving up on the experiment.

Now, Schroder is making an impact in Cleveland, but in a recent interview on the Golden Hoops Podcast, he explained why he is holding a grudge against the Kings after his former team failed to keep their word.

"But I have to say one thing: with Sacramento, with Christie, it’s extremely difficult right now. I don’t want to build contact there right now, because the situation was extremely difficult, and I think what they said and what they did simply were not—uh, it just wasn’t the same, and that really, well, what does ‘hurt’ mean? I’m in a better situation now," Schroder said (translated via HoopsHype).

Schroder calls out the Kings for not keeping their word

Of course, when he signed a long-term deal with Sacramento, the expectation on both sides would be for him to be the starting point guard for the foreseeable future. While it is unclear exactly what Schroder is upset about, quickly getting benched in favor of Russell Westbrook was likely part of the reason.

"But when someone says something, I’m always a fan of making sure we keep it that way," Schroder continued. "If I tell someone, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this and this,’ then I don’t suddenly go off to the right, you know? So, you should always keep your word, and unfortunately, the Sacramento Kings didn’t do that. And that’s a shame."

Schroder obviously has some harsh feelings toward the Kings, but he likely has good reason. As a 13-year NBA veteran, Schroder knows when he is put in a poor situation, and he was clearly upset about what happened in Sacramento.

Jan 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Still, the Kings generously overpaid him in free agency with a $44.4 million deal, and the veteran guard is at least grateful for their decision to give him a nice contract.

"Of course, I’m still grateful that they paid me and that they initially believed in the vision, and yeah, that’s why it’s still extremely difficult. But I think after the season, maybe we can sit down and talk about what bothered me, or rather what the situation was, why it is kind of the way it is now," Schroder finished.

From what we know, it is surprising for Schroder to have this hold of a grudge against the Kings, but there is always more to the story.