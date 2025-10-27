Doug Christie Praises Russell Westbrook Before Kings’ Matchup vs. Lakers
Just one day before their preseason finale, the Sacramento Kings signed legendary point guard Russell Westbrook, adding a nine-time NBA All-Star to the mix right before their 2025-26 campaign kicked off.
Through his first two appearances as a King, Westbrook is averaging 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 18.0 minutes per game, making an impact on both ends of the floor while being a valuable veteran presence. Westbrook even got to light his first beam in Sacramento's home opener win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, committing to the unique culture of his new team.
On Sunday, the Kings are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, setting up a Westbrook matchup against his former team. Westbrook played for the Lakers during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons before an ugly exit, and now gets another opportunity to get some sweet revenge in a Kings uniform.
Westbrook is not only making an on-court impact for the Kings early into his debut season, but he is also setting an elite example for all of his new teammates. Ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kings head coach Doug Christie gave some high praise to Westbrook for how incredible he is on a personal level.
"What I've learned is Russ is a high-level professional. Like, we have professionals in this league, and we have professionals in this league, and he is the latter," Christie said. "The way he approaches every part of his day. His diet. This work ethic. His attention to detail. His willingness to communicate. High-level man. Like, sign me up."
Westbrook, 36, is one of the most disrespected stars in NBA history, as his work ethic and professionalism have always been elite. Of course, his on-court performance has spoken for itself, especially being in rare company as an MVP winner, but his off-court mentality does not get enough credit.
Christie rightfully gives Westbrook his flowers, as some of his new teammates have done as well, which is another reason why the Kings made the right move by bringing him in, despite the team catching some flak for the decision.
Westbrook can certainly get some positive attention on Sunday night with a strong performance against his former team, but regardless of what he is able to do on the court for the Kings, he is leading by example off the court.
The Kings and Lakers are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday.