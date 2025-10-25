Russell Westbrook Opens Up After First Win With Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings were able to rebound from an opening night loss in Phoenix, bouncing back with a 105-104 win over the Utah Jazz in their home opener on Friday night.
The newest King and future Hall of Fame guard, Russell Westbrook, spoke with the media after the win (and after lighting his first beam) and gave his thoughts on where the team is and where he is at as he acclimates to his seventh team in eight seasons.
“What is today, Friday? Saturday, I was at home chilling,” Westbrook said. “I hadn’t played five-on-five since last year. This was my second five-on-five game. I’ll be fine. I’m in shape. Rhythm and all that stuff will come. I’m not really worried about it at all. I feel better than last game though.”
While there were many questions about the signing when it happened, whether Westbrook would show up in shape was never in doubt. Consistently one of the best-conditioned players in the league, Westbrook will set a great example for all younger players on the roster in terms of how to keep their bodies ready to compete when their name is called.
This probably played a factor in Sacramento’s interest in Westbrook throughout the Summer. Scott Perry was looking for culture setters, and it is hard to find a better example of professionalism than how Westbrook cares for his body this late into his career, so he could hit the ground running when the call eventually came, just days before the season began.
"It was good, I've been looking forward to doing that since I've been here," Westbrook said about lighting the beam. "It felt good to do it. Good to get a win. It's always good to get the first win of the year, so good start."
Similarly, Westbrook was consistently matched up with Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen on Friday night. This was more out of necessity than choice. Sacramento is still without Keegan Murray, who, in all likelihood, would have taken this assignment.
Just four of Sacramento’s players were over 6-foot-7 last night. Utah, on the other hand, started three players 6-foot-11 or taller (7-foot-1 Markkanen, 6-foot-11 Kyle Filipowski, and 7-foot-2 Walker Kessler). Three of five Utah reserves were over 6-foot-9, too.
Even at full strength, Sacramento is going to be at a significant disadvantage when it comes to positional size. If this problem sounds familiar, it is because this has been an evergreen issue for years.
Westbrook provides some relief on this front, at least. Despite standing just 6-foot-3, teammates emphasized his ability to guard forwards when he was signed. I doubt they thought he would be guarding seven-footers in just his second game with the team, but his willingness to guard up has already paid dividends.
“Once I’m on the floor, it’s time to compete,” Westbrook said to highlight his effort. “I’ve been competing my whole life. Size doesn’t really matter if you compete, and everything else will take care of itself.”
There are certainly ways Sacramento could rebalance their roster and add positional size. Sacramento has zigged where most teams have zagged in consistently getting taller, longer, and more athletic. They are going to be consistently smaller across the board in matchups on most nights. So, this is the kind of mindset Sacramento will have to take into most games this season.
Sacramento will look to start a win streak on Sunday night when they take on Luka Doncic and the rival Los Angeles Lakers at home.