Dylan Cardwell Speaks on Recovery, Upcoming Return to Action

There isn't much to look forward to for the Sacramento Kings final 15 games of the season, but the return of standout rookie Dylan Cardwell easily tops the list. The undrafted rookie has taken the city by storm, not only with his big personality and motions to the crowd, but also for his great play on the court.

Cardwell came into the season as a relatively unknown prospect, but quickly showed that he has the potential to be an elite defensive anchor. Him getting back to the court and continuing his growth and development is great for not only him, but for the franchise that has more questions than answers heading into the offseason.

Cardwell injured his ankle during practice and has missed the last 11 games. When asked about how he was feeling, he gave an extremely encouraging answer; not only for how he's feeling now, but for how he can help stay healthy going forward as well.

"Yeah, I wouldn't be coming back if I wasn't 100%, but I'm all about prevention. I've been wearing ankle braces all season, kind of heavy-duty ones. When the ankle sprain happened, I wasn't wearing anything. So that's just on me, rookie mistake. I learn from my mistakes and say never again."

Dylan Cardwell talks about returning to Kings practice following an ankle injury, the energy he brought his team during his time away, what he's witnessed from the group and what he's hoping to accomplish in remaining games. pic.twitter.com/URNuEtplHg — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 13, 2026

Cardwell also gave credit to the Kings and the trianing staff. In college, he rushed back from his previous ankle sprain, but the staff in Sacramento made sure Cardwell had time to get back to full strength to protect him going forward.

Part of that is that the Kings are battling for the worst record in the league and have no need to rush anyone back from injury, but it also builds on the strong nature of the Kings training staff that has been reported over the last few years.

This isn't the first time we've heard Cardwell discuss how he likes to take care of his body. It's rare to see from a rookie, but he keeps himself in great shape, eats well, and focuses on sleep before games. Those are great habits for any NBA player, let alone a rookie big man.

Return to Action

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) dunks during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Cardwell was also asked if there was anything he would be working on for the final stretch of the season.

"Yeah, really just trying to make sure I'm at least a threat on the offensive end, looking to score when I'm in the paint. And then just trying to guard 1-5, having reps, and not being afraid to fail," Cardwell said. He also went on to note that he was working on his free throw shooting, which was a key activity during his rehab process.

There's no denying that Cardwell is a defensive force, but if he's able to add any sort of offensive game, he should cement his place in the league for years to come. He came into the NBA with little to no offensive game, but has already shown improvement in the dunker's spot. He still has room to grow in the pick-and-roll, but knowing his work ethic, that should come with due time, and maybe even this season yet.