Every Player Russell Westbrook Could Pass on the NBA All-Time Steals List This Season
The Sacramento Kings took a chance on 37-year-old point guard Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2025-26 season, and while the franchise caught plenty of flak for the move, it could certainly pay off.
Westbrook is, undoubtedly, the greatest player to ever put on a Kings uniform, and for an odd reason, even the Sacramento fanbase is split on whether to support him or not. Sure, Westbrook is not in his MVP form anymore, but he will do all he can to help this struggling franchise win games, and not many other future Hall of Famers would do the same.
On top of that, Westbrook will be making some significant history while in Sacramento. In Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook passed Derek Harper for 15th place on the NBA's all-time steals list.
Now sitting at 1,961 career steals, who else will Westbrook be able to pass this season?
Westbrook is inching closer to some all-time greats
Taking a look at the next few names on the all-time steals list, we get an idea of who Westbrook should be able to pass soon.
10. Hakeem Olajuwon - 2,162
11. Alvin Robertson - 2,112
12. Karl Malone - 2,085
13. Mookie Blaylock - 2,075
14. Allen Iverson - 1,983
15. Russell Westbrook - 1,961
Westbrook is still far from the top ten, as he sits 201 steals behind the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon, but he should be able to get closer to the all-time great center.
In his prime, Westbrook was consistently averaging nearly two steals per game, but of course, that number has dipped with time. Over the last two seasons, Westbrook has averaged 1.3 steals per game, and is averaging 1.2 through five games as a King.
If Westbrook continues to play 20-25 minutes per night and can make 70+ appearances, we get an idea of where he should be sitting on the all-time list by the end of the season.
Westbrook will have no trouble passing Allen Iverson on the list, as he is just 22 steals away from the Hall of Famer, but with a really good season, he could potentially reach Mookie Blaylock. To pass Blaylock in about 75 games played, Westbrook would have to average over 1.6 steals per game the rest of the season, and would have to be even more tenacious on defense to get near Karl Malone.
However, Westbrook has not averaged 1.6 steals per game since the 2019-20 season. With the veteran point guard playing right around 25 minutes per game, it is unlikely that Westbrook will climb very high on the all-time steals list. Nonetheless, Westbrook will certainly finish the season in 14th place on the list, at the very least, with 12th place potentially in reach.