Five-Team NBA Mock Trade Sends All-Star PG to Kings

The Sacramento Kings have won just six of their first 25 games of the 2025-26 season, and there has been plenty of speculation about what is next for this struggling franchise. Whether they look to trade away their stars and rebuild or add even more talent to their roster, the Kings should be busy ahead of February's trade deadline.

ESPN's NBA insiders recently proposed a massive five-team trade idea that would send Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young to the Kings, while Sacramento parts ways with Zach LaVine.

The full trade:

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kings receive: Trae Young, Luke Kennard

Hawks receive: Anthony Davis, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Devin Carter

Mavericks receive: Zach LaVine, 2026 first-round pick (via Warriors, top-14 protected), 2027 first-round pick (via worse of Bucks and Pelicans, top-four protected)

Warriors receive: Kristaps Porzingis

Pistons receive: Doug McDermott, cash considerations

Do the Kings say yes?

In this deal, the Kings receive four-time All-Star Trae Young and sharpshooter Luke Kennard, while giving up Zach LaVine, Devin Carter, and Doug McDermott.

A Bobby Marks 5 team mega deal including Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Zach Lavine & KP he proposed on ESPN.



What do you think guys think? pic.twitter.com/TNBX6LLjV4 — Brice Lewis WYFF NEWS 4 (@bricey_2k) December 11, 2025

Financially, Young and LaVine are in similar situations, as they both have a player option worth $49 million for the 2026-27 season. Throwing the financial situation out the window, does this trade make the Kings better? The Kings have had a glaring need for a long-term point guard since trading away De'Aaron Fox, and it is clear neither Russell Westbrook nor Dennis Schroder is the solution.

Young has proven to be one of the best point guards in the NBA, and despite some defensive lapses, his fit in Sacramento would likely be more valuable than LaVine's. A potential starting lineup of Young, Keon Ellis, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis would undoubtedly set the Kings up for success better than LaVine does.

If the Kings were willing to commit to a core of Young, Sabonis, and Murray, and there is no telling how successful they would be together, then this trade is worth it.

If this is all it takes to land Young, then it really is not a bad move. Sure, Young is not an ideal fit in Sacramento, but if the Kings are looking to stay somewhat competitive rather than committing to a rebuild, this could be their best option. Giving up LaVine, who has become a negative asset, along with two out-of-rotation players and no draft picks, this is a low-risk move for Sacramento.

