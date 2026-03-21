How the Sacramento Kings Found the Steal of the 2025 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings may not be where they want to be in the standings, but they may have quietly uncovered one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NBA Draft in rookie center Maxime Raynaud. Selected with the 42nd overall pick, expectations for Raynaud were modest compared to lottery prospects, yet his rapid rise has flipped that narrative entirely.

In a league where second-round picks often struggle just to find minutes, Raynaud has carved out a meaningful role and continues to expand it with each passing game. His development has come at a critical time for a Kings team searching for youth, size, and long-term stability in the frontcourt. What once looked like a low-risk selection has quickly turned into one of the most valuable picks of the entire draft class.

How Raynaud has become the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft

Mar 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during warm ups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Raynaud’s emergence has been driven by both opportunity and readiness, a combination that often separates solid rookies from special ones. After initially seeing limited action, he capitalized on increased minutes due to injuries and roster changes, steadily improving his production and confidence. Coaches have praised his ability to absorb instruction and translate it onto the court, highlighting his strong feel for positioning and decision-making.

His growth has been so rapid that he went from a developmental piece to a legitimate contributor in the rotation within months. That kind of trajectory is rare, especially for a second-round big man adjusting to the speed and physicality of the NBA.

Statistically, Raynaud’s impact backs up the eye test, reinforcing why many now label him as the steal of the draft. He has been one of the most productive second-round rookies, even leading that group in key categories like scoring and rebounding while posting efficient shooting numbers.

Over recent stretches, he has flirted with double-double averages and consistently provided interior scoring and rebounding presence. His efficiency hovering near 60 percent from the field in certain spans speaks to his smart shot selection and ability to finish around the rim. For a young center, that level of consistency is a strong indicator of long-term success.

Beyond the numbers, Raynaud has started to flash star-level upside, particularly with his recent scoring explosions. He recorded back-to-back 30-point performances, including a career-high 32-point outing followed by another 30-point game, signaling a new level in his offensive arsenal. Even in tough matchups, he has shown the ability to produce efficiently and consistently.

Maxime Raynaud is the first Kings rookie this century to record back-to-back 30-PT games. pic.twitter.com/8JbzMJb28a — Real App (@realapp) March 20, 2026

These performances are not just impressive; they are rare for rookie centers, especially those drafted outside the first round. His ability to stretch the floor, finish inside, and run the floor makes him a modern big man who fits today’s NBA style.

What makes Raynaud’s rise even more compelling is how quickly he has exceeded expectations relative to his draft position. Players taken in the 40s are typically viewed as long-term projects, yet Raynaud already looks like one of the top rookies in his class.

His combination of size, skill, and motor has allowed him to impact games on both ends, while his confidence continues to grow with each opportunity. Coaches have even noted that he has smashed through the ceiling of what they initially envisioned for him, a testament to his work ethic and adaptability. When a player dramatically outperforms both expectations and peers, the “steal” label becomes more than just hype; it becomes reality.

In the bigger picture, Raynaud’s emergence could reshape the Kings’ future. With a young, productive center on a team-friendly rookie contract, Sacramento has gained both flexibility and a potential cornerstone piece in the frontcourt. His presence also alleviates pressure on the roster, giving the team more options for lineup construction and future moves.

If his development continues at this pace, the Kings may have found not just a rotational player, but a long-term starter and possibly more. For a franchise looking to build sustainable success, hitting on a second-round pick in this way is invaluable.

Ultimately, Maxime Raynaud is no longer just a feel-good story; he is becoming one of the defining success stories of the 2025 NBA Draft. His rapid progression, consistent production, and flashes of high-end potential have placed him firmly in the conversation as the draft’s biggest steal. What began as a low-profile selection has evolved into a major win for the Kings' front office.