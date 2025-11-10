Kings Announce Final Injury Status for Sabonis Before Tipoff vs. Timberwolves
The Sacramento Kings got some good news right before tip-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as it's been reported that Domantas Sabonis will be available after missing the last two games against the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sacramento was able to get the win against the Warriors, but desperately misssed their All-Star caliber center against the Thunder due to the size of Oklahoma City's front court. And tonight against the Timberwolves would have had the same feel going into the game, with Minnesota having three bigs in Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid who can hurt the Kings.
Sabonis is averaging 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 52.2% shooting from the field and 18.2% from three. It's been a relatively slow start to the season for him, but he's picked up right where he's left off on the boards, which is arguably the most important part of his game with the roster as currently constructed.
The Kings are one of, if not the worst, rebounding teams in the league. They are currently averaging just 39.7 rebounds per game, second fewest in the association to only the Brooklyn Nets. Against a tall team like Minnesota, the Kings will be hard-pressed to keep up on the boards even with Sabonis in the game.
Even with one of the best defenders in the league in Gobert, Sabonis fared well against the Timberwolves last season. He averaged 22.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 55% shooting from the field in four games against Minnesota last year.
Sacramento may need that increased scoring production, as Anthony Edwards has started the year on an absolute tear, especially from behind the arc. For a Kings team that's struggling with defensive consistency, their best current way to win still appears to be outscoring opponents. That's easier said than done, but is a much easier task with Sabonis on the court rather than off.
Sabonis being back also shifts Drew Eubanks back to the reserve role, which suits him much better. He's filled in nicely as a backup for Sabonis, but playing him 30+ minutes a night isn't going to get the job done on a nightly basis.
The Kings will look for their fourth win of the season as they look to get momentum back and survive the hardest stretch of their schedule, while the Timberwolves are looking for their 6th win in 10 tries tonight.