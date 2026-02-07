The Sacramento Kings have quietly established themselves as one of the NBA’s best organizations at developing two-way players into legitimate contributors. In a league where two-way contracts are often treated as temporary experiments, Sacramento views them as long-term investments . Their development philosophy emphasizes defensive reliability, effort, and basketball IQ. Players are given clearly defined roles that align with both their strengths and the team’s identity. This structure has consistently allowed the Kings to turn overlooked talent into real NBA depth.

Keon Ellis is the clearest example of that philosophy paying off. Initially signed to a two-way deal, Ellis earned minutes through elite point-of-attack defense and positional versatility. The Kings trusted him in meaningful situations as his confidence continued to grow. His offensive consistency improved alongside his defensive impact. That development ultimately led to a guaranteed NBA contract and a stable rotation role.

Isaac Jones followed a similar developmental path within the organization. Known for his physicality and relentless motor, Jones maximized his opportunities through the Kings’ system. Sacramento allowed him to develop patiently through consistent G League reps and selective NBA minutes. He proved he could impact games without needing heavy offensive usage. Over time, he transitioned from a two-way player to a proven contributor.

Another Example This Year

This season, Dylan Cardwell has emerged as the Kings’ latest success story. Cardwell has been huge for Sacramento, providing interior defense, energy, and physicality when called upon. His impact earned him an extension, signaling the organization’s belief in his long-term role. Cardwell chose the Kings in part because of their proven success in developing players in his position. Seeing a clear path from a two-way deal to a rotation player made Sacramento the ideal fit.

A significant reason for this success is the Kings’ strong G League infrastructure. Their affiliate mirrors the NBA team’s offensive and defensive systems. This alignment allows players to move between levels seamlessly. Two-way players are developed with specific NBA roles in mind rather than just chasing stats. That approach has made Sacramento’s G League system one of the better ones in the league.

In the end, the Kings’ success with two-way players is no coincidence. It reflects an organizational commitment to patience, development, and role clarity. Sacramento values defense and effort, creating realistic pathways to earn minutes. Their growing list of two-way players turning into guaranteed contracts speaks for itself. As depth becomes increasingly essential in today’s NBA, the Kings continue to set the standard.

