Lakers Emerge as Potential Trade Suitor for Kings Guard

The Sacramento Kings have been a hot name in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline, with 3-and-D guard Keon Ellis being their most likely player to be traded. While the team shops other players, such as Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk, Ellis has garnered the most attention across the league.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned as the top suitor for Ellis, with a framework being discussed that would send Ellis and Dennis Schröder to Cleveland in exchange for De'Andre Hunter. While the Cavaliers seem like the top destination at this point, there is one team emerging as a potential option: the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA insider Jake Fischer mentioned the Lakers, Boston Celtics, and San Antonio Spurs as other potential landing spots for Ellis, while ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel went a step further to talk about Los Angeles' interest in the 26-year-old guard.

"At the same time as the Cavs and Kings are discussing the potential of a trade involving Ellis and Hunter, the Lakers have not backed down from their pursuit of the Kings' swingman," Siegel reported on Saturday. "Los Angeles has long been targeting Ellis during this season's trade cycle, and the two teams spoke this past week again regarding the possibility of a trade, sources said."

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Why the Lakers would want Keon Ellis

While underutilized in Sacramento, Ellis has been able to showcase what would make him so valuable to a contender. As a high-level defender, Ellis immediately brings something to the table for any team, but with his three-point shot as well, he becomes a legitimate difference-maker who could shift a playoff series in the right circumstances.

Ellis had the best season of his young four-year NBA career in 2024-25, averaging 8.3 points and 1.5 steals per game, while efficiently shooting 43.3% from three-point range. This season, though, Ellis' on-court opportunity has taken a major hit, and his numbers across the board have declined because of it.

Why it might not happen

There is no question why the Lakers would be willing to take a chance on Ellis, as nearly half the league has also shown interest. However, Siegel explains why it might be challenging for the Lakers to get it done.

"But the major roadblock in talks between the Lakers and Kings, other than Sacramento appearing to want a future swap from Los Angeles for Ellis, is that Sacramento also wants to attach Ellis' contract with one of their veteran's long-term deals," Siegel wrote. "... Right now, the Lakers can only trade their 2031 or 2032 first-round picks, which has left them with little room to operate outside of their expiring contracts as trade assets."

There's a reason why Keon Ellis is one of the best guard defenders in the NBA.



Look at that footwork. Tremendous last step. Always in balance.



Two stocks and a steal off the bench against Boston. pic.twitter.com/3jYuqyQQAY — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) January 31, 2026

The Kings trading away Ellis feels inevitable at this point, and while he is a good player and would benefit from a change of scenery, Sacramento should not necessarily hesitate to trade him to a division rival.

Ideally, the Kings can get a first-round pick in return for Ellis, and since the Lakers are likely not a team willing to do that, the Kings might be looking elsewhere regardless. Still, though, it is worth monitoring this situation in the coming days to see if Los Angeles' interest turns into anything serious.

