Kings Upgrade Fan Favorite To Standard Contract In Wake Of Trade

There were two things that seemed inevitable this season for the Sacramento Kings. The first was that they were eventually going to give Dylan Cardwell a full NBA contract, as his 50 games of availability are quickly coming to an end. The other was that they would trade Keon Ellis after it became clear he wasn't going to resign with Sacramento this offseason.

And it just so happens that both of those things happened on the same night.

The Kings sent out Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, and Dario Saric, and got back De'Andre Hunter in Scott Perry's first big move of the season. But in the follow up from the 3-1 trade, they also converted Cardwell to a standard contract.

Cavs turn Hunter's slot into backcourt depth and create $50 million in salary and tax savings this season. Kings receive an established 3-and-D wing under contract through 2027 at age of 28 and roster flexibility, including converting two-way Dylan Cardwell to a standard deal. https://t.co/JF9EapXYpk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2026

Well Deserved

There haven't been many positive storylines for the Kings this season, but Cardwell's rookie breakout clearly takes the top spot. He's been a revelation for a 12-win team, which is easier said than done when sitting with the worst record in the league.

On the season, Cardwell is averaging 4.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks on 58.2% shooting from the field. He doesn't give much on offense, but he doesn't have to with his defensive intensity and ability to control the game on that end of the floor. We've seen nights where he scores more than others, but anything he adds on offense is truly gravy.

More Sacramento Kings: Grade the Trade: Kings Send Guard Duo to Cavaliers for De'Andre Hunter

Which is what makes his future so enticing. He's 24 years old already, which is older for a rookie, but he's already shown improvement through just 23 career games. He's a smart, hard-working young player who is likely only going to continue to improve. This move really was a no-brainer for the Kings.

Defensive Anchor

Dec 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) blocks the shot from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Cardwell doesn't only block shots, but he's also shown the ability to contest at the rim with verticality. He doesn't have to block shots to affect them, and we've already seen players attack the rim differently with him on the court.

The Kings haven't had a true rim protector in years, and Cardwell may not turn into Rudy Gobert, but he gives them a type of player that they've desperately needed. And more importantly, Doug Christie seems to love Cardwell. He gave him a chance early in the season, even as a starter, for a reason.

In a season where building a defensive culture and identity, finding a defensive anchor is a huge success. Maybe not for this season specifically, but for the rebuild going forward. And Cardwell getting as many minutes as possible skyrockets up the list of needs for the rest of the year.

Ironic Timing

It's also ironic timing that Cardwell gets converted from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract the same night that Keon Ellis got traded. Ellis, just like Cardwell, was a fan favorite former two-way player.

It's not often that teams find hidden gems that are undrafted, but the Kings have hit the mark twice in recent years. Unfortunately, it didn't work out long-term with Ellis, but Cardwell is also entering the team at the beginning of the rebuild instead of during a playoff push like Ellis.

It should give him more time to develop, while Ellis was limited mainly to a three-and-D role, and even this year, didn't get the playing time to show if he could do more. Trading away fan favorites is always difficult for a fan base, but at least the Kings can celebrate a little with a new favorite getting a much-deserved raise and opportunity.

Recommended Articles