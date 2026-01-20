Kings Catch A Break With Injury Report Vs. Heat

The Sacramento Kings continue their homestand against the visiting Miami Heat, who have lost five of their last seven games. The Heat have had an up-and-down season, but are right in the Eastern Conference playoff mix at 22-21 and 8th in the standings.

The Kings, meanwhile, are at 12-31 and 14th in the Western Conference. Even after the recent four-game winning streak, they'll enter tonight as underdogs against Miami. But Sacramento is catching a break from the injury report as the Heat will be without one of their best players for the third straight game.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro - Out (Injury to Ribs)

Terry Rozier - Out (Not With Team)

Kel'el Ware - Questionable (Right Hamstring)

Nikola Jovic - Available

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Available

Davion Mitchell - Available

Much like with the team as a whole, it's been an up-and-down season for Tyler Herro from an injury perspective. When he's played, he's played well, but the dynamic scorer has only played 11 games this season so far.

He'll be missing his third straight game tonight after averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over the previous five games. Without Herro on the floor, expect Miami to lean on Norman Powell, their leading scorer, more.

The big question mark coming into the game is Kel'el Ware, who brings a great combination of size and athleticism that has given the Kings issues so far this season. Ware has been on the injury report throughout the season, but has yet to miss a game so far this year, which leads me to believe he'll suit up tonight.

Ware and Ban Adebayo should be a good test for the Kings, who have been running more two-big lineups since the return of Domantas Sabonis.

Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The other note from the injury report is the availability of former Kings guard Davion Mitchell. Mitchell missed two game, but returned to the court in the Heat's last matchup against the Golden State Warriors. This will be Mitchell's second game back in Sacramento since being traded, and in his first return, he scored 20 points and dished out 6 assists.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Keegan Murray - Out (Left Ankle Sprain)

The Kings' injury report remains as it has over the last handful of games, as Keegan Murray continues to recover from his ankle injury. Since Sabonis' return, they'll been healthier than they have been for most of the season.

The Kings will miss Murray tonight against the Heat, though, as Miami has a clear size matchup even with Sacramento's two-big lineups. The Kings will have to find a way to slow down Powell and Andrew Wiggins on the perimeter without their best wing defender in Murray.

The other takeaway for the Kings is that Dylan Cardwell will once again be with the team. It's not a surprise, as he's played extremely well and is coming off a career-best performance, but worth noting as the fellow two-way signees Daeqwon Plowden and Isaiah Stevens are with Stockton for the time being.

