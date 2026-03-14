Kings Announce Injury Updates for Keegan Murray, Devin Carter

The Sacramento Kings have fallen to 16-51 on the season and have been officially eliminated from postseason contention. With just 15 games left until their offseason begins, the Kings are nearing the end of their disastrous 2025-26 campaign.

The Kings will go the entire season without seeing their lineup fully healthy, and after three players underwent season-ending surgeries, it became clear they were already looking forward to next year. However, their injury concerns have not slowed down. While rookie center Dylan Cardwell is finally returning to action after an 11-game absence, Keegan Murray and Devin Carter have both suffered setbacks.

Keegan Murray out for two more weeks

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Murray has only played in 23 of Sacramento's 67 games this season, and there is a chance we do not see him again until their 2026-27 campaign. As he deals with an ankle sprain, Murray has missed seven straight games and is now set to miss at least the next two weeks.

"Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is progressing in his rehabilitation of a left ankle sprain. The injury was sustained on Wednesday, February 25 versus the Houston Rockets. Murray will continue to be listed as out and will be reevaluated in two weeks," the Kings announced.

Keegan Murray and Devin Carter updates. Murray will be re-evaluated in another 2 weeks. Carter is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/f8jboUhAyw — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 14, 2026

This season, Murray is averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. However, his shooting numbers have significantly dipped, as he is knocking down just 42.0% of his field goal attempts and 27.7% of his shots from beyond the arc.

If Murray has already played his last game of the season, his fourth year would have ended in disappointment. Of course, as long as they can get him healthy and ready for next season, it could be worth a down year.

Devin Carter is day-to-day

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) catches his breath during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After missing their last game, the Kings announced an update on sophomore guard Devin Carter as well. Carter scored 22 fourth-quarter points in a Kings' comeback win over the Indiana Pacers in his last outing, but is now day-to-day with a calf injury.

"Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter underwent MRI imaging on his right calf and has been diagnosed with a deep soft-tissue contusion. The injury was sustained on Tuesday, March 10 versus the Indiana Pacers. Carter is considered day-to-day," the team released.

Carter has already been ruled out of Saturday's game against the L.A. Clippers, with what's listed as right calf soreness, but he should not be out for too long. Carter will likely sit out of the Kings' back-to-back against the Clippers and Utah Jazz, but could return to action on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

With the injuries they have already endured this season, the Kings should be playing it as safely as possible with Carter and Murray. With their season already "over," there is no reason to risk further injury to anyone on the roster.