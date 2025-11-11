Kings' Disadvantage Grows in Injury Report vs. Nuggets

After getting crushed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, the Sacramento Kings have fallen to 3-7 early into their 2025-26 campaign, and face another challenging test on Tuesday night in a matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

The Kings have already lost to the Nuggets once this season, as going against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is never a favorable matchup. Now, their injury report certainly is not helping.

The Kings could be without star center Domantas Sabonis for the fourth game this season, as he has been listed as questionable against the Nuggets with a left ribcage contusion.

Kings full injury report lists two starters

With Sabonis listed as questionable, the Kings are certainly hoping that he will be good to suit up, as they are just 1-2 when he misses so far this season, with their lone win coming against a Golden State Warriors team playing without their star trio.

The Kings have also ruled out Keegan Murray, who has to wait at least one more game to make his season debut after undergoing thumb UCL surgery.

The Kings could be in serious trouble if Sabonis joins Murray on the sideline, and after losing their last two games by a combined 58 points, they could be in line for another unfortunate blowout. If the Kings lose a third consecutive game by 20+ points, there might be no choice but to make major changes.

And, to make matters worse, the Nuggets are getting healthier before Tuesday's matchup.

Nuggets get good news on injury report vs. Kings

After playing without Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray in their last game, the Nuggets are expected to get them back in Sacramento. The Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray (left calf) and Aaron Gordon (left hamstring) as probable for Tuesday's game.

The Nuggets have been one of the healthiest teams in the NBA this season, and should have their lineup back at full strength against the Kings after letting Murray and Gordon take it easy on the second night of a back-to-back over the weekend.

With the Nuggets and Kings heading in very different directions, Sacramento has the opportunity to make a statement on Tuesday night, but nothing seems to be trending in their favor ahead of the nationally-televised matchup.

The Kings and Nuggets are set to face off in Sacramento on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock, with Sabonis' status certainly something to monitor leading up to the game.

