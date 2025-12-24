Kings Starter Gets Ruled Out With Injury During Pistons Game

Now two months into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings have yet to put a full-strength product on the floor due to numerous injuries to a few different starters. Most prominently, starting center Domantas Sabonis remains sidelined with a partially torn meniscus, while key forward Keegan Murray continues to get banged up.

During Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons, Murray suffered a right calf injury and is now ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

INJURY UPDATE vs. Detroit Pistons 12/23



Keegan Murray (Right Calf) - WILL NOT RETURN — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 24, 2025

Kings are now down three starters

With Murray sidelined, the Kings are now playing without him, Sabonis, and Zach LaVine due to injuries, making things even harder for this struggling Sacramento team.

Murray already missed the first 15 games of the season after offseason thumb surgery, and now the Kings simply have to hope that this new calf injury is nothing serious.

Rookie guard Nique Clifford started in place of Murray to begin the second half of Tuesday night's game, as the Kings will have to lean on the 23-year-old to step up in his absence. However, Murray's value to this team is seemingly irreplaceable.

Keegan Murray's impact on the Kings

This appears to be the moment in the second quarter where Keegan Murray might have suffered the right calf injury. https://t.co/Rxu0xICMSo pic.twitter.com/41Q7w7wMTe — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 24, 2025

Since returning from injury this season, Murray has averaged 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. Murray's impact on both sides of the ball has made an unbelievable difference for the Kings, and it is unfortunate the team has not seen their full-strength lineup of both Murray and Sabonis on the floor together this season.

Murray finished Tuesday's game with just two points, one rebound, and one assist on 1-4 shooting from the field in 20 minutes, posting a plus/minus of -15. Sure, it was far from the most productive outing from Murray, but even when the 25-year-old forward is in an offensive slump, you know he is doing all he can to make winning plays on the other end.

In fact, Murray seemingly got injured after blocking a dunk attempt by Pistons' Ausar Thompson, as he finished the game with a steal and two blocks to showcase his impact on defense.

It is unlikely that the Kings pull out an upset win over the Pistons without him, but more importantly, the Kings are hoping that it is not a long-term injury and that he will be able to return after their three-day Christmas break.

The Kings' next game will be against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, and the team will patiently wait to see Murray's outlook for that contest.

Recommended Articles