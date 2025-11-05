Kings Expected To Catch a Break vs. Warriors With Steph Curry’s Status
The Sacramento Kings, like most instances this season, are coming off a crushing loss heading into their next game. And, unfortunately for the Kings, they are getting into a very challenging stretch in their schedule.
On Wednesday night, the Kings are luckily returning home to Sacramento after a four-game road trip, but are unfortunately facing their NorCal rival, the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors always present a very tough challenge for the Kings, but will Sacramento potentially catch a break this time?
The Warriors are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back after beating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but are expected to be without superstar point guard Steph Curry in Sacramento.
"He's wiped out right now," Steve Kerr said about Curry on Tuesday night. "I don't care what the doctors say, we've got to get him some rest. I'll make the decision right now. He's not going to play tomorrow."
Curry has been dealing with an illness, and Kerr has decided that his franchise star simply needs a night off.
Does this help the Kings?
On paper, of course, Curry being sidelined would help the Kings pick up a win over the Warriors. However, it is not that simple for this Sacramento team.
The Kings, regardless of opponent, always seem to struggle against teams that are missing their best player. We already saw it once this season when the Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and they were still able to pick up a win over the Kings.
The Kings could face a similar situation, as Jimmy Butler's status for Wednesday's game is in question, but there is never a guarantee that Sacramento will be able to take advantage of star absences. Sure, the Kings would much rather play the Warriors with Curry sidelined than not, but it does not mean they will be walking out of Wednesday's game with a win.
If Curry and Butler both have to miss Wednesday's game, the Warriors will likely turn to Jonathan Kuminga to lead their offense, which would give most Kings fans nightmares if he were able to lead Golden State to a win after Sacramento nearly traded for him this offseason.
Regardless, though, Curry's absence certainly changes the outlook of this game and how the Kings will gameplan for this talented Warriors team.
The Kings and Warriors are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Wednesday.