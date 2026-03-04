Kings' Fall to Suns, But Rookies Showing This Season Isn't Lost

The Sacramento Kings may have lost on primetime against the Phoenix Suns, but it went about as well as possible for a team that needs more losses than wins at the tail end of the season. Sacramento fell 112-103 as they dropped to 14-49 on the season.

The Kings hung close to the Suns for the first half, but fell behind big in the second half as we've seen throughout the season. They did use a late-game surge to make the Suns sweat and add some drama for the final few minutes of the game.

The Kings used a well-balanced approach tonight, but it was once again one of the rookies that stood out in this contest. Maxime Raynaud finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals on 10-of-12 shooting from the field. It's another standout game by the French big-man, who is having a breakout rookie year.

Rookies in the Spotlight

Mar 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) dribbles against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

It feels like every game, at least one of Raynaud, Nique Clifford, or Dylan Cardwell is the key takeaway from the game for Sacramento. Last night it was Clifford with a career game versus the Los Angeles Lakers, and tonight it was Raynaud once again.

It's easy to look at the Kings roster and see a team in despair. They don't have any young star to build around, don't have a cupboard full of draft picks, and they have veterans with long-term money on their deals. But believe it or not, things could be much worse.

The three rookies may not be future All-Stars, but they are showing they are more than capable NBA players at worst, and that's pretty impressive when talking about the 24th pick, the 42nd pick, and an undrafted rookie. Without the three of them, this season would be completely lost. It still feels that way for the Kings. Even Sacramento fans, who have been through the worst of it, are struggling to get through this season. Imagine if none of the rookies were panning out as future rotational pieces.

Clifford Impresses Again

Raynaud will get the major headlines tonight for the Kings, but Clifford continued his strong stretch as well with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. He shot just 5-of-13 from the field and missed his five threes, but his versatility on the court is on full display.

He's looking more confident every game and is not hesitating on offense, as we saw earlier in the season. The playing time as a rookie has done wonders for his development this year, and we're already seeing it pay off.

A play-in run would have probably been more fun this season, or at least more entertaining. But at least things aren't the worst-case scenario for the Kings this season. There are just19 games left in the season for the Kings, and hopefully the rookies, including Dylan Cardwell in his return, continue to show us that this isn't a completely lost season and that there may be some hope going forward.