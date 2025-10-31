Kings Get Hit With Reality Check About Potential Zach LaVine Trade
The Sacramento Kings made a blockbuster move at the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline by sending star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. Of course, the Kings were put in a tough position when Fox made it known that he wanted to get traded to the Spurs, eliminating any leverage Sacramento might have had.
In return, the Kings got a package centered around Zach LaVine and some draft capital.
LaVine, 30, has been on one of the worst contracts in the NBA, which made it nearly impossible for the Chicago Bulls to trade for him. Now, the Kings are holding onto that contract, and Sacramento might not be able to escape like Chicago did.
Would any team trade for LaVine?
NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic joined The Carmichael Dave Show on Sactown Sports 1140 and shared the harsh truth about a potential LaVine trade.
"I just can't tell you one team that is monitoring Zach LaVine with even the remote possibility of them saying, 'Yeah, let's do it.' Maybe that team exists, but I'm not aware of it," Amick said. "Milwaukee comes to mind and they have no flexibility anymore... In a vacuum, it's a good thing for the Kings and their fans that Zach is playing well. I just don't know what it means going forward."
There are two spectrums to this LaVine discussion. On one side, LaVine is playing incredibly to start the season. LaVine has been the heart of Sacramento's offense so far, averaging 29.2 points per game, and has scored 30+ in four of their five games to start the season.
On the other side, LaVine is making $46.5 million this season. He also has a player option worth $49 million for the 2026-27 season. If LaVine were producing like this but were making closer to market value for a player of his caliber, then he would be tradeable. But, right now, there is no team in the NBA that would be willing to take on LaVine's contract, except for the Sacramento Kings, who willingly brought him in last season.
Some Kings fans have done a great job of noticing LaVine's stellar play without tearing him down with contract discussions, as that is what we should be doing while he practically carries the team's offense on his back. However, it is impossible to talk about the possibility of trading him without talking about his massive contract.
Still, the Kings are now 1-4 early into their 2025-26 season, and it would not be shocking if major changes are to come.
Why the Kings should hold onto LaVine anyway
Sure, the Kings could look to trade away all of their veterans are enter a rebuild, but is that even plausible? The issue with Sacramento's veterans is that no other team values them to any extent.
If the Kings still wanted to try to compete without blowing it up, they would trade away DeMar DeRozan and keep a duo of LaVine and Domantas Sabonis to run the offense. Not only is DeRozan a much more tradeable asset than LaVine, but the Kings would likely be better off with just one of them on the floor.
There is no guarantee that the Kings would be looking to trade away LaVine anyway, but more likely than not, LaVine will be finishing out his contract in Sacramento.