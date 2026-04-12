Kings Reportedly Make Decision on Doug Christie's Future as Head Coach

With just one game left in their 2025-26 campaign, simply trying to avoid reaching the 60-loss mark for the second time in franchise history, the Sacramento Kings are moreso looking forward to what the offseason has in store. While the future of head coach Doug Christie has been the main topic of discussion ahead of a busy summer, they have reportedly already made a decision.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that the Kings are expected to keep Christie as their head coach, despite such a disastrous season.

"Doug Christie will remain as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, team sources told The Athletic," Amick reported on Sunday. "With the Kings (22-59) falling well short of their internal expectations, and league-wide speculation that they might move on from Christie at season’s end, the decision has been made to continue forward with the 55-year-old, first-time head coach."

Sources: Despite the Kings’ brutal season, and amid league-wide speculation that they might make a coaching change, Doug Christie is safe.



Why the Kings chose to keep him at the helm for next season, and where they go from here, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/gXKSPoCXbp — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 12, 2026

After taking over as interim head coach last season when the Kings fired Mike Brown, the 2025-26 season was Christie's first full run as the team's leader. Of course, it has not gone to plan, with a lowly 22-59 record through 81 games, but he certainly has some valid excuses in his pocket.

Domantas Sabonis played just 19 games this season, Keegan Murray played 23, and Zach LaVine played 39. The injury bug certainly got the best of the Kings this season, and in Christie's defense, he had to make do with what we had. Sure, they have been one of the league's worst teams, but he did not have a fair shot.

"What’s more, the rash of significant injuries to the Kings’ best players — from Keegan Murray to Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeAndre Hunter and more — made an already-challenging situation worse in the eyes of the team’s decision-makers and led to the conclusion that Christie deserves more time to prove himself in the position," Amick wrote.

Is this the right decision?

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Regardless of what changes the Kings make this offseason, are they going to be competing for a championship next season? No, of course not. There is no reason to rush Christie out the door when they likely have another rebuild-esque season in store. Giving Christie another shot, when he has clearly connected with his young players down the stretch, is the right decision.

In their last 17 games leading up to the season finale on Sunday, the Kings are an impressive 8-9. While many people around the league, and even fans of the franchise, expected the Kings to bury their heads in the sand and enter tank mode, Christie got his players to show up every game and finish a disastrous season on a high note.

Sure, the front office might be upset that Christie and the Kings' late-season success hurt their lottery position, but it could pay off. When they were on a historic 16-game losing streak, of course, fans were pleading for Christie's time in Sacramento to be done. However, he has turned things around, and it is right to give him another shot.