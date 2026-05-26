Kings Must Avoid These Two Rumored NBA Draft Trades

It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings are targeting Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. in the 2026 NBA Draft, but just how desperate are they to land him?

The Kings own the No. 7 pick this year, and they are expected to draft a guard. Of course, Acuff seems to be their preferred option, but there is a possibility that he will be gone before their selection. With AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson all but guaranteed to be the top-four picks, that leaves the L.A. Clippers (No. 5) and Brooklyn Nets (No. 6) to potentially take Acuff before the Kings can.

However, if the Kings really want Acuff, there is the possibility of the Kings trading up to secure him. NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints expects the Clippers and Nets to entice the Kings into trading up.

"As previously mentioned, one of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that the Kings want Acuff, so will they be the ones looking to move up and secure him? The Clippers and Nets will look to force the Kings' hand and have them trade up to No. 5 or No. 6 overall to get Acuff, knowing that the Arkansas product is at the top of their draft board," Siegel wrote.

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) pushes past Mississippi guard Travis Perry (11) during overtime in a SEC tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Acuff is legitimately the top prospect on the Kings' draft board, then there is no doubt that they will look into trading into the No. 5 or No. 6 spot. However, they should avoid that.

Why the Kings should not trade up for Acuff

If the Kings were trading into the top four, this would be a different story. There is a significant gap between the top four prospects and the field, regardless of how highly the franchise views Acuff.

Sure, the Kings can view Acuff as their best option, but there is not enough of a gap between him and other guards like Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., and Keaton Wagler to warrant giving up extra assets to trade up.

In fact, many believe Acuff is the second or third-best prospect in that group, with each of Wagler, Brown Jr., and Flemings getting plenty of attention themselves.

And, keep in mind, Acuff could still be available at No. 7. The Clippers seem unlikely to take Acuff with Darius Garland already their starting point guard, as Keaton Wagler seems like a much more realistic choice at No. 5. As for the Nets, they could certainly take Acuff, but they could also favor Brown Jr. and Flemings, or stray away from a guard entirely.

Darius Acuff is basically undeniable as an offensive prospect...



Worldclass live-dribble creativity, pass accuracy, & scoring efficiency + volume. Legit floor general. The defense end has some VERY suspect metrics attached to it. Intriguing prospect. pic.twitter.com/fYC8siriT7 https://t.co/cFX1blDjKL — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) April 2, 2026

There is a good chance that Acuff will be there for the Kings to take at No. 7, unless a different team trades up ahead of them to take him. Still, even if he is gone, they should be pleased with any of the other point guard prospects as a consolation.

Yes, Acuff is a high-level prospect who the Kings would be smart to take a chance on, but there are enough questions about his defense to warrant the front office to second-guess the decision anyway. I actually hope the Kings are able to draft Acuff at No. 7, as I believe his ability to lead an NBA offense outweighs his defensive shortcomings, but trading up to take him would be a mistake.

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